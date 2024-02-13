War Update: 84 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian aircraft have struck 13 Russian troop concentration areas in the past 24 hours amid 84 combat engagements on the front lines.

"In total, the enemy launched 5 missile strikes, 113 air strikes and 135 attacks involving multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Apartment blocks, private buildings and other civilian infrastructure were either destroyed or damaged," the post said.

At the same time, Russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine overnight, using 23 Shahed-136/131 unmanned aerial vehicles. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 16 attack UAVs.

Enemy air strikes targeted Vyimka, Klishchiivka, New York, Oleksandropil, Avdiivka, Lastochkyne, Novokalynove, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region, Novodarivka, Huliaipole and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as

Krupytsia, Krynky and Beryslav in the Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic group of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops in the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Synkivka and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks near Terny and north of Vesele, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukraine's defense forces repelled seven attacks by occupiers near the settlements of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Andriivka and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back enemy attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. In the last 24 hours, Ukrainian forces repelled 22 enemy attacks near Avdiivka and seven more attacks near Tonenke and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where they repelled 35 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack south of Prechystivka, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy attack west of Novopokrovka, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic group of troops in the Kherson sector, the defense forces continue to take measures to expand a bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy still attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. In the past day, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful assault operations.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the invading troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft struck 13 areas where enemy troops and military hardware were concentrated. Ukraine's air defense forces shot down seven reconnaissance UAVs.

Ukrainian rocket forces hit seven enemy troop concentration areas, an artillery piece and an air defense system.

