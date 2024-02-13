               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President Of Moldova Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev


2/13/2024 3:09:11 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. On February 13, President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

Maia Sandu congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his endeavors for the development of the country.

The head of state thanked Maia Sandu for her attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the sides hailed the development of bilateral relations between the two countries and exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation.

MENAFN13022024000187011040ID1107844780

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search