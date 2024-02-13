Surgical Clips Market Share, Industry Growth Analysis, Revenue, Size, Report 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Surgical Clips Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The global surgical clips market size reached US$ 431.6 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 627.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during 2023-2028.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Surgical Clips Industry:

Development of Healthcare Infrastructure and Economic Factors:

The growth of the surgical clips industry is closely tied to the development of healthcare infrastructure and economic factors in various regions. Developed countries with advanced healthcare systems, significant healthcare spending, and high surgical procedure rates naturally have a higher demand for surgical clips. Conversely, in developing countries, the expanding healthcare sector, rising medical tourism, and increasing government initiatives to improve healthcare facilities are catalysts for market growth. Economic factors such as funding in healthcare research and development, availability of skilled healthcare professionals, and insurance coverage policies also play crucial roles in shaping the demand and innovation in the surgical clips market.

Technological Advancements and Product Innovation:

The growth of the surgical clips industry is significantly influenced by technological advancements and product innovation. The development of biocompatible and absorbable materials has enhanced the safety and efficacy of surgical clips. Innovations, such as magnetic surgical clips and clips with improved locking mechanisms, offer better control and precision, catering to the diverse needs of different surgical procedures. Furthermore, the integration of advanced technologies like robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in surgical procedures necessitates compatible clip designs, driving research and development in this sector. These innovations improve surgical outcomes and also expand the range of applications for surgical clips.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Surgeries:

The increase in chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular ailments, cancer, and obesity, which often require surgical intervention, directly impacts the demand for surgical clips. As the global population ages, the incidence of these diseases rises, leading to an increased number of surgeries performed worldwide. Surgical clips are essential in many of these procedures for vessel ligation and wound closure, thereby boosting their market growth. Additionally, the shift towards minimally invasive surgeries, which demand precise and reliable closure methods like surgical clips, further propels the expansion of the industry, accommodating the evolving needs of modern surgical practices.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Ackermann Instruments GmbH

Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Grena Limited

Johnson & Johnson

LeMaitre Vascula Inc.

LocaMed Ltd.

Medtronic plc

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (Micro Life Sciences Private Limited)

Scanlan International Inc. Teleflex Incorporated

Surgical Clips Market Report Segmentation:

Type insights:



Ligating Clips

Aneurysm Clips Others

Ligating clips represent the largest segment due to their wide application in various surgical procedures for securely closing blood vessels and other tubular structures.

Material type insights:



Titanium

Polymer Others

Titanium clips accounted for the largest market share due to their biocompatibility, strength, and minimal interference with medical imaging techniques.

Surgery Type Insights:



Automated Surgery Clips Manual Surgery Clips

Manual surgery clips accounts for the majority of the market share owing to their widespread use, affordability, and familiarity among surgeons in a variety of surgical procedures.

End User Insights:



Hospital and Clinic Ambulatory Surgery Center

Hospitals and clinics dominate the market, due to their higher volume of surgeries and the comprehensive range of procedures performed.

Regional Insights:



North America



United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia

Others

Europe



Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia

Others

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Others Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the surgical clips market is attributed to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of surgeries, and strong focus on surgical innovation and patient safety.

Global Surgical Clips Market Trends:

The global surgical clips market has been experiencing notable growth trends, driven by the advancements in surgical procedures and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Surgical clips, essential for wound closure and blood vessel ligation, are witnessing increased adoption due to their efficiency and safety. Technological innovations, such as absorbable and non-absorbable materials, are enhancing their applicability across various surgical disciplines. The market is further bolstered by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases necessitating surgeries and an aging population more susceptible to medical conditions requiring surgical interventions. Geographically, regions with advanced healthcare systems and increasing healthcare expenditures, like North America and Europe, dominate the market, while emerging economies in Asia-Pacific show rapid growth potential due to improving healthcare infrastructure and rising medical tourism.

