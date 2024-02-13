Automotive Aluminum Market Share, Size, Trends, Segments And Forecast By 2024-32

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Automotive Aluminum Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global automotive aluminum market size reached US$ 30.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 59.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during 2024-2032.

Automotive aluminum, or aluminum, is a lightweight, corrosion-resistant, and highly versatile material employed in the manufacturing of vehicles. It is essential in enhancing fuel efficiency and performance while reducing the environmental impact of automobiles. It offers low density, which makes vehicles lighter and more fuel-efficient, which results in lower emissions and improved mileage, aligning with the industry's push towards eco-friendliness. Additionally, aluminum's corrosion resistance ensures the durability and longevity of automotive components, reducing maintenance costs, and its flexibility allows for intricate designs and better safety features. As a result, automotive aluminum is gaining immense traction across the globe.

Automotive Aluminum Market Trends and Drivers:

The automotive aluminum market is primarily driven by the rise of electric and hybrid vehicles. In addition, the rising use of aluminum to extend their range, improve energy efficiency, and reduce vehicle weight, thus influencing the market growth. Moreover, ongoing research and development efforts led to the creation of advanced aluminum alloys that offer improved strength and durability while maintaining a lightweight profile, which allows automakers to use aluminum in essential structural components without compromising safety, thus representing another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the changing consumer preferences toward lightweight vehicles provide better handling and responsiveness, making them more appealing to various consumers, thus accelerating the sales demand. Along with this, the increasing application of automotive aluminum is due to stricter emission regulations to minimize emissions and improve fuel efficiency, thus propelling the market growth. Furthermore, several advances in aluminum production and manufacturing technologies have made it more cost-effective for automakers to incorporate aluminum components into their vehicles, thus creating a positive market outlook.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup

by Product Form:



Cast Aluminum



Die Casting



Permanent Mold Casting

Sand Casting

Rolled Aluminum



Aluminum Plate



Aluminum Sheet

Aluminum Foil Extruded Aluminum

Breakup by Vehicle Type:



Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Breakup by Application:



Powertrain



Pistons



Engine Blocks



Fuel Systems



Heat Shields

Heat Exchangers

Chassis and Suspension



Suspension Parts



Wheels



Steering Systems

Brake Systems

Car Body



Body Structure



Roof and Trim



Car Interiors Hang-On Parts

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Alcoa Inc.

Novelis

Rio Tinto Alcan

Constellium

BHP

AMG Advanced Metallurgical

UACJ Corporation

Norsk Hydro ASA

Dana Holding Corporation

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG

Jindal Aluminium

Kaiser Aluminum

Lorin Industries

Tenneco Inc.

ElringKlinger AG ThermoTec Automotive

