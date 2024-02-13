Türkiye Pulls Among Top Five Investors In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 13. Türkiye
emerged as one of the top five countries investing the highest
volume of capital in Kyrgyzstan from January through September
2023, Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and
Head of the Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan, said,
Trend reports.
Japarov made these remarks while speaking at the Kyrgyz-Turkish
business forum held in Ankara, Türkiye. He highlighted that Türkiye
became the largest investor in Kyrgyzstan's economy in 2022. He
also mentioned that the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and
Türkiye amounted to $560.5 million from January through November
2023.
Furthermore, Japarov stated that the governments of both nations
are actively working together to establish the Kyrgyz-Turkish
Investment Fund.
During the business event, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz
stressed the potential for economic cooperation between the two
countries. Türkiye is committed to increasing trade volume with
Kyrgyzstan.
The event also included bilateral business meetings, where
discussions focused on subjects such as exporting goods, seeking
and attracting potential investors, and other areas of
collaboration in the energy, agriculture, and industrial
sectors.
At the conclusion of the business forum, which drew
approximately 500 businesspeople, eight agreements of cooperation
and joint investment project implementation were inked.
MENAFN13022024000187011040ID1107844394
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.