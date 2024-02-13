Türkiye Pulls Among Top Five Investors In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 13. Türkiye emerged as one of the top five countries investing the highest volume of capital in Kyrgyzstan from January through September 2023, Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan, said, Trend reports.

Japarov made these remarks while speaking at the Kyrgyz-Turkish business forum held in Ankara, Türkiye. He highlighted that Türkiye became the largest investor in Kyrgyzstan's economy in 2022. He also mentioned that the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Türkiye amounted to $560.5 million from January through November 2023.

Furthermore, Japarov stated that the governments of both nations are actively working together to establish the Kyrgyz-Turkish Investment Fund.

During the business event, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz stressed the potential for economic cooperation between the two countries. Türkiye is committed to increasing trade volume with Kyrgyzstan.

The event also included bilateral business meetings, where discussions focused on subjects such as exporting goods, seeking and attracting potential investors, and other areas of collaboration in the energy, agriculture, and industrial sectors.

At the conclusion of the business forum, which drew approximately 500 businesspeople, eight agreements of cooperation and joint investment project implementation were inked.