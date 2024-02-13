Uzbekistan Airways Launches Direct Flights From Tashkent To Rome

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Uzbekistan
Airways will launches direct flights from Tashkent to Rome from
March 2024, Trend reports.
The first flight is scheduled for 31 March. Flights will operate
on Sundays.
At the time of publication, one-way tickets without luggage
start at US$282, and return tickets start at US$295.
