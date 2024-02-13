               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Uzbekistan Airways Launches Direct Flights From Tashkent To Rome


2/13/2024 12:10:07 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Uzbekistan Airways will launches direct flights from Tashkent to Rome from March 2024, Trend reports.

The first flight is scheduled for 31 March. Flights will operate on Sundays.

At the time of publication, one-way tickets without luggage start at US$282, and return tickets start at US$295.

MENAFN13022024000187011040ID1107844121

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search