Baker Hughes, Dussur Inaugurate Saudi Petrolite Chemicals' Facility In Jubail To Localize Oilfield And Industrial Chemicals

Localization opportunities to increase local raw materials, support local workforce development and provide shorter lead times for delivery to customers in KSA Inauguration ceremony included the presence of HRH Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy; His Excellency Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment; His Excellency Mr. Bandar bin Ibrahim AlKhorayef, Minister of Industry & Mineral Resources; Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Baker Hughes; and Dr. Raed Al-Rayes, Chief Executive Officer, Dussur

Jubail, Saudi Arabia: In the presence of HRH Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy; His Excellency Eng. Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment; His Excellency Mr. Bandar bin Ibrahim AlKhorayef, Minister of Industry & Mineral Resources, Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, and Dussur, owned by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Aramco and SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation), formally inaugurated on Sunday the previously announced joint venture (JV) chemicals manufacturing facility focused on providing oilfield and industrial chemicals in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The facility will be known as the Saudi Petrolite Chemicals facility.

The event commemorated the new facility which will increase KSA's supply base targets of raw materials like solvents and glycols, as well as accelerate the development of manufacturing skills and capabilities of the local workforce with more than 70% Saudization. With faster delivery of fit-for-purpose chemical solutions, the facility is closer to customers and suppliers, creating efficiencies across the business. The new facility also builds on Baker Hughes' continued strategy to source and produce chemicals in proximity to key demand hubs, as recently achieved with the Singapore chemicals manufacturing facility in 2022.

“Today is a testament to Baker Hughes and Dussur's continued efforts to drive in-country value to better serve the chemicals market in the Kingdom and across the region. Aligned to the Kingdom's vision, the inauguration of the Saudi Petrolite Chemicals facility marks another milestone in the Kingdom's remarkable journey of economic and industrial growth. For Baker Hughes, I am proud to be a part of this journey we started more than 85 years ago in KSA, as we invest in growth together,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO, Baker Hughes.

And on this occasion, Dr. Raed Al-Rayes, CEO of Dussur, said:“The inauguration of the new Saudi Petrolite Chemicals project comes within Dussur's efforts to cooperate with its partners for strategic localization, to maximize the developmental and economic impact in the Kingdom. At Dussur, we are proud and appreciative of today's partnership with Baker Hughes that marks a significant milestone. This new project will provide special, distinguished opportunities for the sons and daughters of our nation, as we target a Saudization rate of more than 70%.”

The Saudi Petrolite Chemicals facility spans approximately 90,000 square meters with an on-site quality control lab, ethylene oxide, propylene oxide pipeline feedstock, and 14 storage tanks. The facility manufactures chemicals for oilfield, power generation and industrial chemicals.