Al Markhiya Gallery Opens Exhibition By Kuwaiti Artist Thuraya Al Baqsami In Fire Station: Artist In Residence

Doha, Qatar: Al Markhiya Gallery opened on Monday "Mazyouna" exhibition by Kuwaiti artist Thuraya Al Baqsami in Fire Station: Artist in Residence.

The exhibition, open through April 11, is organized in cooperation with Dar Hessa. It includes 89 artworks that reflect different stages of Al Baqsami's life from the early 80s until now.

The artworks' themes are about women and their social, cultural and humanitarian influence, highlighting their role as a source of artistic inspiration and a symbol of motherhood, love and goodness for humanity.

HE Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to Qatar Khaled Badr Al Mutairi stated to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that Al Baqsami is an established artist and has an influence on the art scene. She traveled to many countries to showcase her work and received acclaim from many art enthusiasts.

Displaying the work of Al Baqsami in Qatar and exchanging visits and experiences between Kuwaiti and Qatari artists enhances and strengthens relations in the field of culture and art between the two countries, His Excellency said.

Al Baqsami expressed to QNA her joy at presenting her work and experience in Doha for the second time, as her first exhibition was held in Qatar in 1995.

She said that she is celebrating and highlighting women through the "Mazyouna" exhibition, which means beautiful woman.

Different artistic methods such as printing and engraving were used in the artworks, Al Baqsami also explained.

Al Baqsami is considered one of the pioneers of contemporary art. She has held more than 60 local and international art exhibitions and has won several local and international awards.

Her art has been acquired in many collections and museums around the world.

