'Love You More Than You Know', Farhan Akhtar Wishes Daughter Akira Akhtar On Her Birthday [PICTURE]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Farhan Akhtar recently took to his Instagram to share a heartwarming moment with his daughter, Akira, as she celebrated her birthday. Known for his affectionate relationship with his children, Farhan's social media often showcases their cherished moments together. This time was no exception, as he posted a delightful snapshot capturing a playful moment with Akira.

In the snapshot, Akira can be seen taking a selfie with her father in the background. Both father and daughter sport goofy expressions, radiating joy and warmth. Farhan, dressed in a white shirt, shares the frame with Akira, who looks snug in a hoody.

Accompanying the adorable image was a heartfelt birthday wish from the doting father: "It's your birthday beautiful girl .. @akiraakhtar wish you all the happiness in the world. Love you more than you know." The post was met with an outpouring of affection from fans and followers, who flooded the comments section with well-wishes for the birthday girl.

ALSO READ:

Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: Actor discharged from hospital

Among the commenters were Farhan's partner, Shibani Akhtar, and actor Ranveer Singh, who expressed their love for Akira with white heart emojis, adding to the warmth of the occasion.

ALSO READ:

'Deadpool & Wolverine': Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman's film features many MCU Easter Eggs; read details