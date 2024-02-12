Australian National University: Restrictions On Women Result In Economic Hardships

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Australian National University has stated in a recent report that the restrictions imposed on the lives of Afghan women and girls during the Taliban regime have had adverse economic consequences, creating darkness in Afghanistan's relations with the global community.

The report, recently published, emphasizes that restrictions on women's lives and work have led to a significant reduction in international aid and increased poverty, hindering economic growth.

According to the report, as a result of the imposed restrictions on women and their exclusion from work, especially in international institutions, the willingness of donor countries to aid Afghanistan has diminished.

Approximately 28 million people in Afghanistan rely on urgent assistance from the international community. The resurgence of the Taliban has added to this number, with one factor being the ban on women working in governmental and non-governmental offices.

The report states that women have played a significant role in various sectors of economic development in the past two decades, including their dominance in the handicrafts sector.

Citing the United Nations Development Program, the report suggests that if current restrictions persist and international aid is halted, poverty levels in the country will reach an extreme level.

Despite 96% of Afghan citizens living below the poverty line, the prohibition on women working could exacerbate this figure.

