NSRC Kick-Off 3Rd Edition Of International Search And Rescue Conference And Exhibition

(MENAFN- Mid-East) His Excellency Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmad Bin Tahnoon Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, kicked-off the third edition of the International Search and Rescue Conference and Exhibition (INSRC 2024) that is held under the patronage of His Excellency Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, with great enthusiasm and anticipation at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The leading event is hosted by National Search and Rescue Center, under the umbrella of the National Guard Command (NGC).

The three-day event from February 12 to 14, 2024, serves as a dynamic platform for showcasing cutting-edge innovation such as artificial intelligence, addressing emerging trends, critical topics, and challenges, while also sharing best practices in search and rescue (SAR). With participation from specialised speakers at local, regional, and international levels, as well as a multitude of exhibiting companies, INSRC stands as the foremost international search and rescue exhibition globally.

The event features a series of discussions aimed at enhancing search and rescue performance metrics and optimising the utilisation of available resources and capabilities to save lives and make a positive impact. Additionally, it showcases the latest technologies implemented locally and internationally within the SAR field.

Colonel staff pilot/ Rashed Al Naqbi, Manager of National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) stated:“We are pleased to launch the third edition of INSRC, which witnessed a huge participation from leading experts, industry professionals, and enthusiastic participants from around the globe. The main idea behind hosting such an integrated global event is to provide a platform where experts and pioneering companies can showcase a diverse array of technologies, including AI, and innovative approaches to advance the critical field of search and rescue.”

“This event marks a remarkable milestone with double the participation from its previous edition, showcasing a 100 percent increase in engagement.” he added.

INSRC 2024 also advocates sustainable institutional frameworks, aimed at enhancing collaboration and improving response strategies for search and rescue operations, ensuring a resilient and effective approach to life-saving missions. Through engagement and education, the exhibition relentlessly strives to increase public understanding of the value of search and rescue services and encourage safer practices and behaviours.

The exhibition is sponsored by several companies, with Etisalat UAE, Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL), and Abu Dhabi Airports serving as the Platinum Sponsors. The esteemed Gold Sponsors include Bayanat, Bell Textron, Airlink international UAE, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Ports, Leonardo. Additionally, prominent Silver Sponsors consist of Mass Virtual, SEHA, Emirates Auction, Airbus, Collins Aerospace, Rabdan academy. The event is further supported by strategic partners, including General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), and Cyber Security Council.

Launched in 2020, INSRC is a leading global event that places a major emphasis on exhibiting the future of safety, which is being shaped by numerous state-of-the-art technologies, solutions, and approaches. The exhibition aims to empower communities with the knowledge needed to promote safer practices and contribute to the overall safety of society through education and engagement initiatives.