Azerbaijan Represents Strategic, Close And Reliable Partner For Romania In South Caucasus - President Of Romania

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Azerbaijan is a
strategic, close, and reliable partner for Romania in the South
Caucasus, as stated in the congratulatory letter of the President
of Romania Klaus Werner Iohannis to the President of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his confident victory in the
extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN12022024000187011040ID1107843063
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.