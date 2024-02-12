Top Recruiting Firm, Carex Consulting Group Strengthens Commitment To Northeast Wisconsin With Key Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Laura Strickland, Partner Success Manager at Carex Consulting Group

The expansion builds upon Carex's presence in Madison and Milwaukee, signifying a move to solidify its commitment to businesses in the Northeast area.

- Laura Strickland, Partner Success Manager at Carex Consulting GroupMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Carex Consulting Group, a national leading career matchmaking firm headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin is pleased to announce its strategic expansion into the greater Green Bay area, an integral part of Northeast Wisconsin. This expansion builds upon Carex's existing presence in Madison and Milwaukee, signifying a deliberate move to deepen the company's roots across the state and solidify its commitment to businesses in the Northeast area.At the heart of this growth is the announcement of Laura Strickland as Partner Success Manager for the Northeast region."Carex is thrilled to be officially expanding into Northeast Wisconsin. Laura's appointment marks a key milestone in our efforts to expand our services across the state. Her unique blend of local knowledge, along with professional experience is exactly what we need to advance our mission and build lasting and transparent relationships with employers and top talent. We are grateful to be making this investment into the community,” said Jake Siudzinski, Vice President of Partnership Growth at Carex Consulting Group.Strickland, a native of Appleton, Wisconsin, brings a wealth of experience and a personal connection to the Green Bay and Fox Valley area. Having served as a lead recruiter and consultant at Carex Consulting Group for two years in Madison, her return to Northeast Wisconsin is a homecoming that promises to bridge Carex's expertise with local businesses' needs. Her role will focus on building strong partnerships with local organizations by leveraging her background in talent acquisition and relationship management.Strickland expressed her enthusiasm about the new role, saying,“Returning to my roots in Northeast Wisconsin has been an exciting opportunity to engage with the community, ignite growth, and secure top talent to the region through Carex's innovative solutions."As Carex steps into this new phase, it maintains a steadfast commitment to cultivating robust connections and linking top-tier talent with opportunities across the state. By broadening its reach, Carex Consulting Group not only enhances its services for clients and candidates alike but also contributes to the overall success of all the regions it serves.ABOUT CAREX CONSULTING GROUP:Founded in 2016, Carex Consulting Group has quickly emerged as a prominent career matchmaking service, known for breaking the mold with its innovative, transparent and relationship building approach. The company thrives on providing comprehensive staffing solutions that connect best in class talent with leading employers in high-demand fields and sectors like IT/Technology, Project Management, Human Resources, Sales & Marketing, and Scientific & Engineering. With deep-rooted expertise in the Wisconsin job market and a nationwide network, Carex Consulting Group stands out for its personalized approach, ensuring the right fit for both candidates and companies while delivering staffing solutions across the country, and fostering growth, innovation, and success in the workforce.For more information about Carex Consulting Group and its services, please visit

