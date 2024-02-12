Still Open To Discuss Demands Of Farmers: Union Minister Munda

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Feb 13 (IANS) After the second round of talks with farmer union leaders remained "inconclusive" on late Monday, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said the government is still open to discuss their demands.

Besides Munda, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal was also present in the second round of discussions with farmer leaders in Chandigarh.

"There was a serious discussion with farmers on every topic. The government wants to bring every solution through talks. We reached an agreement on some issues. But there were some issues for which we said that a committee should be made for a permanent solution," Munda told the media after the meeting.

"Any issue can be resolved through discussion. We are hopeful that we will bring solutions. Our motive is that the rights of the farmers and the public are protected," Munda, who was accompanying Goyal, said.

"The meeting between Union Ministers and farmer representatives ended with no agreement reached on important concerns," Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) Coordinator Jagjit Singh Dallewal told the media.

"No new proposal came. Those were all old proposals. We didn't want any confrontation. We wanted discussions on every point. But the government is not straight. It just wants to waste our time. They asked for more time. We told the government to take the decision. They did not take any decision. Our protest will continue. We will move towards Delhi on February 13 from 10 a.m.," he added.

Ranjeet Singh Raju, a farmer leader from Rajasthan, said they would march to Delhi on Tuesday. "The government offered to form a committee and promised to engage us in a discourse. This discussion has been going on for quite some time now. Our supporters would begin moving towards Delhi at 10 a.m. tomorrow (Tuesday)," he said.

