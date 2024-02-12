Kinka (XNK), A Gold-Backed Stablecoin, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, will initially list XNK, a gold-backed stablecoin, on the Innovation Zone. For all CoinW users, the XNK/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on February 19, 2024, at 10:00 (UTC).







Gold-backed Stability

Kinka harnesses the ERC-20 standard to create a seamless bridge between the tangible wealth of gold and the flexibility of blockchain technology. Each XNK token represents a troy fine-ounce equivalent of high-purity gold bullion, stored securely in Loomis International's vaults across the globe. This ensures that investors can enjoy the benefits of gold investment without the traditional barriers of high fees, custody risks, and liquidity challenges.

By eliminating custody and management fees and minimizing transaction costs outside of Ethereum's nominal gas fees, XNK positions itself as a highly efficient means of gold ownership. This initiative not only opens up gold investment to a wider audience but also integrates it with the burgeoning Web3 ecosystem, facilitating its use across various digital platforms.

Kinka (XNK) emerges not just as a stablecoin but as a vital tool for financial empowerment, offering a legal, licensed bridge between gold ownership and the digital age. With Daiichi Commodities Co., Ltd., a company with over 40 years of experience in gold bullion, backing the project, XNK is set to become a cornerstone asset for both traditional investors and the crypto community.

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About XNK

Kinka Gold is issued by one of Japan's oldest and most prestigious gold trading houses, Daiichi Commodities (8746.T) in conjunction with Crowdbank – Japan's largest Crowdfunding Platform. The $XNK token is 100% reserve-backed by real physical gold stored in bankrupt remote vaults that have been fully audited and are compliant with all Japanese FSA regulations. For more information, please visit the official website .