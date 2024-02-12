ICPHSO Announces New Board Members For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2024 BOD Members Announced

In advance of the International Consumer Product Health and Safety Organization's 2024 Annual Symposium in Orlando, Florida, new Board Members Announced.

MT. LAUREL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The International Consumer Product Health and Safety Organization (ICPHSO ) announced today, in advance of its 2024 Annual Meeting and Training Symposium at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Hotel, Orlando, Florida, the selection of new Board Members to lead the organization that is comprised of consumer product health and safety professionals from around the world. The ICPHSO Board of Directors determines basic policies, sets goals and objectives, elects officers, and approves the budget in accordance with the bylaws of the organization.

Elected to the Board of Directors to serve an initial three-year term beginning March 16, 2024:

.Michael Del Negro, Vice President, Head of Safety, Ethics & Compliance, Peloton Interactive, Inc., New York, NY

.Sarah-Jane Dobson, Partner, International Product Safety/Regulatory, Compliance and Liability, Kennedys Law LLP, London, UK

.Brett Horn, Founder, Charlie's House, Kansas City, MO

.John McNulty, Director of Product Safety and Compliance Engineering for Hardware, Google LLC, Mountain View, CA

.Cheryl Possenti, Partner, Goldberg Segalla LLP, Buffalo, NY

In addition to the new Board Members, an existing board member was elected to move to ICPHSO's Executive Committee as Vice President of the organization:

.Danni Cugini, Senior Manager, Product Compliance, Harbor Freight Tools, Calabasas, CA

The Executive Committee is comprised of the officers of the Board of Directors and with the election of new board members changes will also occur to the Executive Committee, effective March 16, 2024:

.Kimberly Mason, Senior Director of Compliance, Five Below, Philadelphia, PA, becomes President

.David Kosnoff, Vice President Product Safety and Consumer Protection Compliance, Walmart, Bentonville, AR becomes President Elect and 2025

Symposium Planning Chair

.Chris Harvey, Senior Vice President, Client Services, Sedgwick, Indianapolis, IN becomes Treasurer

.Danni Cugini, Senior Manager, Product Compliance, Harbor Freight Tools, Calabasas, CA becomes Vice President

.Leonard F. Morrissey, Director, Global Business Development and Strategy, ASTM International, West Conshohocken, PA becomes Past President and

Chair of the Nominating Committee

.Marc J. Schoem, Executive Director, ICPHSO, Olney, MD, remains as Secretary

The new board members and officers of the Executive Committee assume their roles and responsibilities on March 16, 2024, after the ICPHSO 2024 Annual Meeting and Training Symposium, being held February 19-22, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Hotel, Orlando, FL. More than 700 product safety professionals, which include manufacturers, retailers, service providers, consumer and parent advocates, lawyers, trade associations, NGO's, academia, health professionals, global regulators, consultants, media, and others interested in the safety of consumer products are registered to attend. More information can be found at:

ICPHSO, founded in 1993 Is the only organization which attracts a global membership of health and safety professionals and meets annually to exchange ideas, share information, and address health and safety concerns affecting all consumers. ICPHSO members represent U.S. and global government agencies, manufacturers, retailers, trade associations, certification/testing laboratories, law firms, academia, health organization, standards writing organization, media and consumer and parent advocates and organizations.

