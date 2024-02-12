(MENAFN- Baystreet) Buy Disney, Hold W.P. Carey, and Sell Pinterest

Hedge Funds Raise Fees Despite Poor Performance: ReportNvidia Gained 38% Last Month: What's NextCanopy Growth Reports Net Loss Of $216.8 Million'Argylle' Retains Top Spot After Another Slow Box Office Weekend Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staf - Monday, February 12, 2024

Diamondback Energy To Buy Endeavor Energy For $26 Billion

In another sign of consolidation within the U.S. energy sector, Diamondback Energy (FANG) is buying Endeavor Energy Partners in a cash-and-stock deal worth $26 billion U.S.

Endeavour Energy is the largest privately held oil and gas producer in the Permian Basin of Texas. The cost of the deal includes Endeavour's debt.

The deal is the latest amid a wave of consolidation that is sweeping across the U.S. energy sector.

Last fall, Exxon Mobil (XOM) announced a $60 billion U.S. takeover of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), and Chevron (CVX) said it would acquire Hess Corp. (HES) for $53 billion U.S.

Endeavour Energy's operations span 350,000 net acres in the Midland, Texas area of the Permian Basin, which straddles West Texas and eastern New Mexico.

The stock of Diamondback Energy has risen 2% in the last 12 months to trade at $151.74 U.S. per share. The company's share price is down less than 1% on news of the Endeavour deal.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks