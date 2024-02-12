The City Of Wahoo Utilities Solar Project Has Been Energized, With Long-Term Benefits To The Wahoo Public Library

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wahoo, Nebraska, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Wahoo Utilities solar project has been energized, and the proceeds of the contracted land lease will be donated to fund the Wahoo Public Library.

When Wahoo Utilities started to develop a solar project that could supply renewable energy, they knew a location close to a substation would be ideal. After the initial selected site fell through, Wahoo Utilities invited development partner GenPro Energy Solutions to speak to area business leaders at a monthly economic development meeting. It was here that member Denise Lawver stepped up with an offer of adjacent land. Ten acres off County Road L would be leased to the solar project, and the lease payments would go to a Trust benefiting the Wahoo Public Library, where Denise is the Director.

"The 2 MW Solar project started from our Board of Public Works' interest, after seeing many throughout the state. The main benefit of this project and partnership was affordable power very closely priced to what we buy our blended power from the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD)," said Ryan Hurst, General Manager of Wahoo Utilities. "The 30-year contract on this Purchase Power Agreement was a way to hedge a portion of our power portfolio affordability for the next 30 years."

The project began development in late 2020 and was approved for construction in July 2022. A partnership between GenPro Energy Solutions, Sol Systems, Mesner Development, and Wahoo Utilities, it has 6,534 solar panels and a total capacity of 2MW-ac, which is enough to power approximately 350 homes a year. The project and hydroelectric power from the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA), in combination with the nuclear and other clean energy resources of the NPPD, allow Wahoo Utilities to have a balanced electric generation mix between carbon free and traditional energy resources.

"We know this is a new community asset for economic development, as many companies want to have power provided to them from local carbon-free sources. Add in the new Trust benefiting the Library Foundation, it is an absolute win-win," Hurst explained. "All around this is a great partnership and we are excited to work with Sol Systems and GenPro for many years to come."

"I spoke up after that meeting because Mike (her husband) and I have supported this community in many ways and thought it was good for the city to explore alternative energy sources," said Denise Lawver. "I have full confidence that Wahoo Utilities will do what is best for the community long-term." She explained that the land was part of a farm originally owned by Flora K. Ewart, a former librarian and member of the Wahoo Library Board, and thus thought it fitting that the Library end up being the final beneficiary of the entire property.

A ribbon cutting at the site will be followed by a community gathering at the Wahoo Public Library on February 13th at 10 a.m. Ribbon-cutting attendees will include Wahoo Mayor Jerry Johnson, Board of Public Works members, and others who played a crucial role in making the project a reality.

