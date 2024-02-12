Indian Visa For Australian, Swedish, Belgium, Italian Citizen

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA AIRPORTS AND PORTS OF EXIT

Chattogram, Bangladesh, 12th February 2024, This list will be updated in the coming months as the Indian Immigration Service decides to add new airports and seaports. While India has four modes of departure: airplane, cruise, train, or bus, only two of them, airplane and cruise, are considered valid for travelers with an Electronic Visa (India Visa Online). Individuals seeking an India tourist or business e-Visa must enter the country by air or cruise ship at designated airports and ports, according to Indian e-Visa Immigration regulations. These Indian airports or seaports are known as Indian visa egress points, and they allow citizens of specific countries to travel without a visa or with a visa on arrival. Indian visa entry points are locations in India where international travelers must obtain a visa. The list of authorized airports and seaports is reviewed every month, so check this list regularly.

Indian eVisa ports allowed for exit

Airports



Ahmedabad

Amritsar

Bagdogra

Bengaluru

Bhubaneshwar

Calicut

Chennai

Chandigarh

Cochin

Coimbatore

Delhi

Gaya

Goa

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Kannur

Kolkata

Lucknow

Madurai

Mangalore

Mumbai

Nagpur

Port Blair

Pune

Srinagar

Surat

Tiruchirapalli

Tirupati

Trivandrum

Varanasi

Vijayawada Vishakhapatnam

Seaports for Exit



Alang

Bedi Bunder

Bhavnagar

Calicut

Chennai

Cochin

Cuddalore

Kakinada

Kandla

Kolkata

Mandvi

Mormagoa Harbour

Mumbai Seaport

Nagapattinum

Nhava Sheva

Paradeep

Porbandar

Port Blair

Tuticorin

Vishakapatnam

New Mangalore

Vizhinjam

Agati and Minicoy Island Lakshdwip UT

Vallarpadam

Mundra

Krishnapatnam

Dhubri

Pandu

Nagaon

Karimganj Kattupalli

INDIAN VISA FOR AUSTRALIAN CITIZENS

Tourists must obtain a visa to visit India. This applies to both Australians and citizens of other countries who must obtain a visa before visiting India. To encourage tourism, the Indian government has simplified the application process for Indian visas from Australia. Because of the introduction of eVisa, Australians can now apply for an Indian visa from the convenience of their own homes. The Indian government has established a tourist visa application system, which accepts applications from 169 countries, including Australia. Australian citizens have been able to apply for Indian visas online since 2014. The Indian government has taken steps to streamline the application process for Australian citizens applying for an Indian visa, with the aim of promoting tourism. The Indian government can issue an Indian Tourist Visa to Australians that is valid for up to 90 days. The tourist visa can be applied for through the online eVisa system. e-Business Visa: It is valid for 365 days and allows multiple entries, each entry cannot exceed 180 days. e-Medical Visa: It is valid for 60 days and allows a total of triple entries. You can think of it like a visa on arrival as you don't have to go anywhere. Indian Visa Application for Australian Citizens is no longer a lengthy process. The eVisa system allows you to apply for a tourist visa online. By using the e-Visa system, you can apply for an Australian Indian Visa online, which means that it is no longer a problem for Australian citizens to apply and wait for visa approval at the embassy.

Required Documents for Australians Citizens



A valid passport valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use a debit/credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Passport Personal Details Scan. Last Page of Passport (if applicable).

INDIAN VISA FOR BELGIAN CITIZENS

Citizens from 169 different countries can now apply for an Indian e-Visa. Since 2014, Belgian citizens have been able to apply for an Indian visa online through the Indian government. Belgian citizens can apply for one of several types of Indian e-Visas, depending on the purpose of their trip to India. The Government of India provides the Indian Tourist e-Visa, which allows travelers to participate in activities such as yoga retreats, sightseeing tours, and family visits. Tourist e-Visa – Used when visiting India for tourism purposes. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 30 days from your arrival date with a single entry and cannot be extended or converted. Belgian travelers can also apply for an Indian Business e-Visa if they intend to visit the country for business purposes. Business e-Visa – Used when you need to enter India for business reasons. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for a total of up to 365 days with multiple entry periods from the date of issuance, with each stay not exceeding 180 days. Medical e-Visa: It is used when you need to get medical treatment in India. This type allows you to stay in India for a total of up to 60 days with 3 entries. The application process is relatively simple and does not require a visit to a local embassy or consulate. Complete the entire application online and receive the e-Visa electronically via email.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF BELGIAN



Valid passport: you shouldn't have issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at the expiration date.

Digital photo of yourself: this photo must be as recent as possible. You should avoid face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox. Means of payment: You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal is quite popular nowadays, you can use that as well.

INDIAN VISA FOR ITALIAN CITIZENS

Individuals from over 169 countries can now travel to India with an e-Visa, thanks to the Electronic Visit Authorization system, which was implemented in 2014. Prior to departure, all foreign nationals, including Italians, must apply for and receive an Indian visa from the Indian government. Italians can apply for various types of Indian e-Visas based on the purpose of their visit to India. Since 2014, Italian citizens have had access to an online visa application process for India. This new method allows visitors to apply for an Indian e-Visa in a convenient and timely manner. The India e-Visa is an official document that grants Italian nationals and residents permission to travel to India for purposes such as vacation, business, or other activities. Tourist eVisa – For sightseeing and other tourism-related activities, travelers can apply for the Indian Tourist eVisa. You can stay in India for up to 30 days from the date of entry, single entry and cannot be extended. Business e-Visa: For business-related ventures, travelers have the option of applying for an eBusiness visa. It is valid for 365 days from the date of issue of the ETA with multiple entries. However, this type of business visa does not allow you to stay for 180 consecutive days for each period of stay. e-Medical Visa: For medical purposes, travelers can apply for an e-Medical Visa or an e-Medical Assistant Visa depending on the situation. You can stay in India with triple entry for up to 60 days from the date of your first entry into India. This procedure is officially endorsed by the Government of India under the eVisa India program. The new system makes it easier for these travelers to obtain an Indian e-Visa and is generally a more efficient method of obtaining a visa than having to visit a local Indian embassy or consulate.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF ITALIAN



Passport – Your passport needs to be valid for at least six months from your intended date of arrival.

A Valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox.

A digital photo of you – it is recommended that the photo is recently taken.

A passport scan – we only need the information page of your passport. Means of payment – You can use multiple methods of payment such as credit and debit cards.

INDIAN VISA FOR SWEDISH CITIZENS

Before arriving in India, all international visitors must obtain an Indian visa from the Indian government. The Indian government established an electronic travel authorization system in 2014, allowing tourists from 169 countries to apply for an Indian e-Visa. An e-Visa is an official visa document that allows Indian residents and citizens to enter and travel to India for vacations, business visits, and other purposes. Swedish citizens can also apply for different types of Indian e-Visas, depending on the purpose of their trip. Swedish nationals can apply for an Indian Tourist eVisa if their primary goal is to visit India for leisure. The Indian Tourist e-Visa has a 90-day validity period. E-Business Visa – This type is utilized when planning to engage in business or commercial operations in India, but it is important to remember that it is not legal for employment purposes. The duration is 365 days from the date of grant with multiple entries in advance and each stay cannot exceed 180 days. Electronic Medical Visa – Used in case you need to enter India for medical treatment including yoga physical therapy. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for a maximum of 60 days and enter India a total of 3 times. There is also a Physician Assistant e-Visa for those traveling to the country with someone receiving medical treatment in the country. The application process for the India e-Visa is quite simple. The entire application process is done online and is very convenient as travelers are spared the hassle of visiting a local embassy or consulate to apply for the visa or submit their documents. Once the online application is completed in a few simple steps, the applicants will receive their e-Visa via email, saving them a lot of time and effort.

WHICH VISA TYPES ARE THERE FOR SWEDISH TRAVELERS?



Tourist e-Visa.

Business e-Visa. Medical e-Visa.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF SWEDISH



Valid passport – you will have no issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at its expiry date.

Digital photo of yourself – it is preferable that the photo is as recent as possible. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white. Just scan it and upload it when you are told to.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite standard these days, you can use that as well.