Sam & Mi To Showcase Their Book 'How To Draw A Samara' L Theme At New Delhi World Book Fair 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Children's book publishing house, 'Sam and Mi' founded by Priyanka Agarwal Mehta, is showcasing the theme of discovering what makes each child unique in line with her famous childrenâ€TMs book, â€ ̃How to Draw a Samaraâ€TM, at the â€ ̃New Delhi World Book Fair 2024â€TM. The renowned childrenâ€TMs publishing house is gearing up for a captivating exhibit, followed by the overwhelming response, garnered from last year's participation at the fair. Sam and Mi eagerly anticipates the upcoming event at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, slated from February 10th to 18th, 2024, with operating hours from 11am to 8:00 PM, positioned at Stall Number I-10 in Hall no 3, inviting children for a wondrous reading experience.



The New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF), being held for the past 50 years, is organized by the National Book Trust, India, under the Ministry of Education, Government of India and is a major calendar event in the publishing world. NDWBF 2024 is scheduled to be held from 10 to 18 February 2024, and has a specially commissioned attractively designed Children's Pavilion, with a number of activities promoting childrenâ€TMs literature and reading habits such as storytelling sessions, workshops, panel discussions, interactive sessions, quiz, contests, etc. as well as Child Authorâ€TMs Corner. The NDWBF 2024, is being conducted by renowned authors and illustrators as well as professionals from education and publishing fields and will see a huge participation by teachers and children from various government and private schools/non-governmental organizations.



Sam and Mi team has curated a fun-filled and adventurous display that will transport children to a world of imagination and fantasy, all while discovering the magic of storytelling and reading. With the author, Priyanka Agarwal Mehta personally available at the venue on February 10th and 11th, visitors can look forward to engaging discussions and insights into the creative process behind Sam and Mi's beloved publications. Parents, schools and libraries will also be presented with special discounts on the books.



Furthermore, attendees will get to explore the â€ ̃Adventures of Samara and the Alphabetâ€TM series by Priyanka Agarwal Mehta that consists of two titles; Adventures of Samara and the Alphabet: The First Magic Trick & Adventures of Samara and the Alphabet: Saving the birds. The First Magic Trick. This series sparks empathy, fosters problem-solving abilities, and ignites the flames of storytelling within young readers. It is a story of two inseparable friends who problem-solve together and serves as a perfect read for parents, schools, and teachers, allowing them to instill in children the art of problem-solving and nurturing their budding storytelling talents.



Priyanka Agarwal Mehta, Founder & CEO of Sam & Mi was quoted saying, â€œSam & Miâ€TMs presence at the â€œNew Delhi World Book Fair 2024â€ is aimed to inculcate a love and curiosity for books through experiential storytelling. Our books not only entertain but also inspire meaningful conversations and instill valuable life lessons in children. As a mother, entrepreneur, and author, I am deeply committed to shaping a brighter future for our children through the world of literatureâ€.



Priyanka Agrawal Mehta, the Founder & CEO of Sam & Mi, draws from her experiences as a writer, entrepreneur, and mother to shape the identity of this children's book publishing house. At Sam & Mi, she carefully curates childrenâ€TMs titles that passionately highlight values such as compassion, problem-solving, and effective communication. Beyond instilling a love for reading, her vision is to nurture a generation of creative and empathetic thinkers. Sam & Mi is committed to contributing to children's holistic development, fostering creativity, and encouraging meaningful conversations through the captivating world of literature.



Books transport children to distant lands and unfamiliar realms, enabling them to vividly picture characters, settings, and events. Literature is a gateway to ignite their imagination and creativity and largely impacts their emotional development in their formative years.



This February, let your child immerse in the world of meaningful reading, with Sam and Miâ€TMs exclusive titles at the â€ ̃New Delhi World Book Fair 2024â€TM.



About Sam and Mi



Sam and Mi is a childrenâ€TMs publishing house where every book, activity and game is designed with storytelling in mind. The books focus on subtle themes of empathy, effective communication and problem solving. The publishing houseâ€TMs activity books are designed to allow children to explore, observe and express through art and our games are designed to use verbal, visual and physical cues to problem solve. Priyanka Agrawal Mehta, the Founder & CEO of Sam & Mi, draws from her experiences as a writer, entrepreneur, and mother to shape the identity of this children's book publishing house. At Sam & Mi, she carefully curates childrenâ€TMs titles that make children empathetic and passionate individuals.

