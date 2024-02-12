Kazakhstan To Train Personnel For Future Nuclear Power Plant

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 12. A protocol on
training of personnel for the future nuclear power plant was signed
among number of Universities in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.
As the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan
noted, the protocol was signed by the Institute of Nuclear Physics,
Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (KazNU), Almaty University of
Power Engineering and Telecommunications named after Gumarbek
Daukeev (AUPET), International Kazakh-Turkish University named
after Khoja Akhmet Yassawi (IKTU), and K.I. Satbayev Kazakh
National Research Technical University.
Training will be carried out within the framework of a
three-stage program in such necessary specialties for nuclear power
plants as“Nuclear Physics and Technology,"“Nuclear Energy,"
“Nuclear Reactors and Materials,” and“Nuclear Engineering.”.
According to the protocol, future specialists will undergo
practical training in these specialties at the Institute of Nuclear
Physics. Here, they will be given the opportunity to practice using
the stationary research reactor VVR-K.
Theoretical training in general educational disciplines will be
held at the universities of AUPET, KazNU, IKTU, and Satbayev
University.
As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated in his message on
September 1, a referendum will be held in Kazakhstan in connection
with the construction of a nuclear power plant.
"In 2019, on my election platform, I promised that decisions on
the most important strategic issues would be made through
referendums. The construction of a nuclear power plant is an
extremely important issue regarding the future of our country.
Therefore, I propose to submit it to a national referendum.
Specific dates will be determined later," he added.
After this, Kazakhstan presented a list of companies that are
vying to supply technology for the country's first nuclear power
plant.
These are the CNNC (China, HPR-1000 reactor), Rosatom State
Corporation (Russia, VVER-1200 and VVER-1000 reactors), KHNP (South
Korea, APR-1400 reactor), and EDF (France, EPR-1200 reactor).
MENAFN12022024000187011040ID1107840575
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.