Azerbaijani MFA Summons EU Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. On 12 February
2024 the Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Peter Michalko, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs, the ministry told Trend .
During the meeting the serious concern was reiterated with
regard to the activities of the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia
(EUMA) that contradict initial agreements with respect to this
mission and activities.
It was noted that contrary to its declared purposes of
contributing to stability in the region and confidence between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, the mission is being widely exploited as an
anti-Azerbaijani propaganda tool.
It was brought to the attention of the EU side that the Mission
has essentially become an agent of“binoculars diplomacy”
facilitating the visits of different European officials and
unofficial delegations to the border areas. All such visits,
without exception, are used for disseminating anti-Azerbaijani hate
and replicating unfounded Azerbaijan-phobia.
Of particular concern is that such an intensification in
“binocular diplomacy” happens at a time when there is unprecedented
calm situation along the border, and both Azerbaijan and Armenia
have implemented serious confidence-building measures.
Moreover, recent case of prevention of an attempt of illegal
crossing through the areas of responsibility of the EUMA casts the
serious shadow over the declared tasks of the Mission.
Such concerning actions by no means conforms with the declared
goals of EUMA of contributing to trust and confidence as a neutral
actor.
The EU side was urged to take all necessary measures with a view
to ensuring that EUMA deployed in the territory of Armenia act
strictly as a neutral, civilian and unarmed mission in line with
its declared mandate, and refrain from any activity that would
target Azerbaijan's sovereignty, territorial integrity or in any
other manner affect its legitimate security interests.
