EU Monitoring Mission In Armenia Widely Exploited As Anti-Azerbaijani Propaganda Tool - MFA


2/12/2024 5:11:21 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. On 12 February 2024 the Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Peter Michalko, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministry told Trend .

During the meeting the serious concern was reiterated with regard to the activities of the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia (EUMA) that contradict initial agreements with respect to this mission and activities.

It was noted that contrary to its declared purposes of contributing to stability in the region and confidence between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the mission is being widely exploited as an anti-Azerbaijani propaganda tool.

