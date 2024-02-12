EU Monitoring Mission In Armenia Widely Exploited As Anti-Azerbaijani Propaganda Tool - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. On 12 February
2024 the Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Peter Michalko, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs, the ministry told Trend .
During the meeting the serious concern was reiterated with
regard to the activities of the EU Monitoring Mission in Armenia
(EUMA) that contradict initial agreements with respect to this
mission and activities.
It was noted that contrary to its declared purposes of
contributing to stability in the region and confidence between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, the mission is being widely exploited as an
anti-Azerbaijani propaganda tool.
