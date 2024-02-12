Portugal Provides €200,000 For The First Time To Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The United Nations Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has announced that for the first time, Portugal has contributed €200,000 to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund.

This announcement was made by OCHA on Monday, February 12th, on its social media platform X, that Portugal has contributed €200,000, which is equivalent to $215,750 US dollars, to the humanitarian fund for Afghanistan.

OCHA added that this is Portugal's first humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

OCHA has not specified how this money will be allocated but previously stated that internal displacement, the return of migrants to Afghanistan, climate change, and budgetary constraints are major challenges increasing the Afghan people's need for humanitarian assistance.

It should be noted that Portugal has delivered this amount of money to OCHA.

Earlier, the World Food Programme warned that among more than 10 million people, many are forced to choose between feeding their children and keeping them warm. Additionally, humanitarian organizations, especially the World Food Program, have also warned about the dire economic conditions in Afghanistan.

Many Afghan refugees returning from neighboring countries encounter numerous challenges, including securing shelter, accessing food, obtaining energy for warmth during harsh winters in their homeland, and acquiring essential medicines.

