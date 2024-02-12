Sri Lanka Clinch ODI Series Against Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok): Sri Lanka have trounced Afghanistan in the second One-Day International by 155 runs and lead the series 2-0 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

The hosts opting to bat first set a massive target of 309 runs for the visitors

Azmatullah Omarzai was the pick of Afghan bowlers, finishing with three wickets.

In reply, Afghanistan were bowled out for 153 within 34 overs, with leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claiming four wickets for the hosts.

Afghanistan ware well-placed at 128 for one in pursuit of its target, but once Rahmat Shah (54) and Ibrahim Zadran (63) were dismissed, there was little fight from the rest of batters.

The pair added 97 runs for the second wicket and Asitha Fernando, playing his first ODI in 15 months, provided the breakthrough by having Ibrahim caught behind.

Leg-spinner Hasaranga then produced two wickets in an over as he trapped Rahmat leg-before-wicket, while captain Hashmatullah Shahidi was bowled.

Hasaranga was backed up by seamers as Dilshan Madushanka claimed two wickets in an over and Fernando, who also bagged two wicket.

The two sides will meet again on Wednesday in their final ODI of the series at the same venue in Kandy.

