Promomedia Launches Out-Of-Home Advertising In Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Promomedia, an innovative member of JGROUP, recently launched its Out-Of-Home (OOH) advertising concept in Qatar, making a debut at Al Maha Island, Qatar's premier leisure destination.

Strategically situated in one of Qatar's prime tourist destinations, Promomedia deploys 16 Muppies with LED displays, 6 LED Billboards, and a captivating hoarding, establishing a dynamic canvas for cutting-edge advertising solutions. The digital interactions offer a fresh perspective on how individuals connect, explore, and immerse themselves in their surroundings.

Al Maha Island, attracting over 2 million visitors annually, is home to 10 F&B outlets, as well as the family-friendly attraction Lusail Winter Wonderland, making the neighbourhood a beacon for entertainment and leisure. Linked to the mainland via a causeway and gracing the Lusail Marina promenade, the island is poised to elevate Qatar's tourism and hospitality sectors to unprecedented heights.

Patrick Haber, Vice President of JGroup and General Manager of PromoMedia, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "As pioneers in the outdoor signage enterprise, we carve our path by delivering advertising solutions and fostering enduring partnerships across the Middle East & Africa. Our ethos represents a fresh perspective on advertising, characterized by our commitment to brand-building through innovative advertising and technology services."

Continuing the journey of innovation, Haber added, "Through the strategic deployment of digital media screens and static hoarding, our objective is to showcase valuable and engaging content, enriching the experiences of all visitors to Al Maha Island."

In a collaboration with Estithmar Holding through its subsidiary Estithmar Ventures, PromoMedia aims to engage with Al Maha Island visitors and attract external advertisers. This partnership will pave the way for the promotion of various works through meticulously designed outdoor and digital campaigns, setting a new benchmark for advertising excellence.

