Qatar Museums Invites Public To Join Special Activities For Sports Day

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Museums (QM) invites the public to join an exciting day of activities and energising events planned for this year's Qatar National Sports Day on tomorrow from 8am to 3pm in the National Museum of Qatar at the Al Baraha Area.



QM has collaborated with 14 Qatari businesses to deliver a range of activities for people of all ages to participate in, including: workout challenges and bootcamps tailored for children, adults and ladies only groups; challenges and obstacle races for children; healthy tips and Q&A sessions delivered by experienced dietitians and nurses; live cooking stations and healthy restaurants; giveaways and prizes for all participants, including gift vouchers and 150 bags of meals and snacks.