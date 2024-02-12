Yemen Houthis vow to broaden activities against Israel if Rafah attacked

(MENAFN) The Yemeni Houthi group has declared its intention to broaden its activities against Israel should the conflict escalate further in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip.



“We say to the Israeli entity that if there is any escalation in Rafah or Gaza, you should know that our path is escalation,” Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council of the Houthis, conveyed this message in a statement issued late Saturday.



He further mentioned that “as long as the human tragedy in Gaza worsens, and the injustice and mass killing of people in Gaza continues, operations will expand according to field data.”



Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the military on Friday to devise a dual strategy aimed at evacuating civilians from Rafah and defeating the remaining Hamas units.



As Israeli airstrikes intensified in Gaza after the October 7 Hamas incursion, Palestinians sought refuge in Rafah. The ongoing bombardment has resulted in the deaths of over 28,000 individuals and widespread destruction, leading to shortages of essential supplies.



In solidarity with Gaza, which has faced relentless Israeli attacks since October 7, the Houthis have targeted cargo ships operated by Israeli companies in the Red Sea or transporting goods to and from Israel.

MENAFN12022024000045015839ID1107839993