Hebrew University Of Jerusalem Visits India To Foster Academic Ties With Indian Universities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 12th February 2024: A distinguished delegation from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem recently visited India to strengthen academic ties with several Indian universities. The visit explored opportunities for research collaboration, student and faculty exchanges, and the sharing of knowledge and expertise in various academic disciplines.



Led by Prof. Oron Shagrir, Vice President for International Affairs, the delegation comprised esteemed faculty members and administrators from the Hebrew, University of Jerusalem including Prof. Shlomo Magdassi, Chair of the HUJI Innovation center, the Institute of Chemistry, and the Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Prof. Saul Burdman, Dean of the Robert H. Smith Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment and Prof. Michal Goldberg, Vice Dean for International Affairs, Faculty of Sciences



The visit included engagements with representatives from several prominent Indian universities including Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) and Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru (IIM-B), fostering a spirit of collaboration and cultural exchange.



Key objectives of the delegation visit included:



Research Collaboration: The Israeli delegation explored avenues for joint research projects and partnerships with Indian universities, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration and addressing global challenges.



Student and Faculty Exchanges: The delegation aimed at exploring and establishing frameworks for student and faculty exchanges, promoting cross-cultural understanding, and enriching the academic experience for both Israeli and Indian scholars.



Workshops and Seminars: Collaborative workshops and seminars were conducted during the visit, providing a platform for academic discussions, idea exchange, and the exploration of potential joint initiatives.



"We are excited about the opportunity to strengthen our ties with top Indian universities and explore avenues for collaboration. This visit represents a commitment to fostering academic ties, promoting cultural exchange, and contributing to the global knowledge ecosystem. We believe that by working together, we can create meaningful opportunities for students and faculty from both Israel and India" said Prof. Oron Shagrir.



Talking about the existing ties with Indian universities, he added, â€œOur thriving collaboration with esteemed Indian institutions of higher education has significantly enriched the academic landscape at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Through strategic institutional partnerships, our leading researchers and entrepreneurs engage in meaningful collaborations with their Indian counterparts, seamlessly blending their academic pursuits with practical innovation.â€



The delegation visit underscores the importance of global partnerships in advancing education, research, and cultural understanding. As both nations strive to excel in various academic disciplines, the collaboration between the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and esteemed Indian universities is poised to make a positive impact on the international academic landscape.





About the Hebrew University of Jerusalem:



Consistently ranked among the Global Top 100, Hebrew University stands as Israelâ€TMs premier academic and research institution. Emphasizing excellence in university education, we encourage advanced postgraduate study and research. Our commitment extends to hosting special programs and conferences that attract students and academics globally. With a mission to develop cutting-edge research, educate future leaders, and nurture outstanding scientists and scholars, Hebrew University is a beacon of academic distinction on the world stage.

Company :-Good Relations India

User :- Uday Singh

Email :...

Mobile:- 9582180149

Other articles by Hebrew University