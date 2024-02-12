UK says Ukraine shouldn`t be hopeful regarding NATO offer

(MENAFN) In a recent development, the United Kingdom's ambassador to NATO, David Quarrey, has advised Ukraine to temper its expectations regarding significant progress in its NATO membership bid at the upcoming military bloc's summit. This cautionary message comes amidst reports that the United States and Germany are hesitant to support Kiev's accession as long as the conflict with Moscow persists. Ukraine formally applied for NATO membership in the autumn of 2022, marking it as a strategic foreign policy goal in its constitution since 2019.



The geopolitical landscape surrounding Ukraine's bid is complex, with Russia vehemently opposing its potential accession to NATO, citing it as a major national security threat. President Vladimir Putin even pointed to Ukraine's desire to join the alliance as one of the main catalysts for Moscow's military intervention in February 2022. Despite these challenges, Ambassador Quarrey highlighted that NATO leaders had previously affirmed Ukraine's eventual membership at the Vilnius summit in July 2023.



Quarrey emphasized that Ukraine is steadily progressing towards NATO membership, asserting that the United Kingdom is firmly convinced of Ukraine's rightful place in the alliance. However, he tempered expectations for significant strides at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington DC in July, citing the likely situation on the ground as a primary factor. While acknowledging the commitment made in 2008 and reiterated in 2023, Quarrey cautioned that the path to NATO membership for Ukraine might be more gradual than anticipated.



As the geopolitical dynamics continue to evolve, the United Kingdom ambassador's measured statements underscore the delicate nature of Ukraine's NATO aspirations. The upcoming summit in Washington DC is anticipated to address the topic of Ukrainian membership, but uncertainties on the ground may impede a substantial leap forward. The question of when, rather than if, Ukraine will join NATO remains a focal point, with diplomatic considerations and regional tensions playing a pivotal role in shaping the alliance's stance on this crucial matter.







