Azerbaijan's Land Forces Pitch In Kettlebell Lifting Championship (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Shortly after
the Defense Ministry's approved training plan for 2024, the
kettlebell lifting championship kicked off among the servicemen in
the Land Forces, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of
Defense of Azerbaijan.
The championship preceded commemorating the memory of National
Leader Heydar Aliyev and shehids (martyrs), who sacrificed their
lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
Then the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan played.
Following that, the teams were drawn, the goal of the
championship was announced, and the safety rules were
delivered.
In the championship, which involves seven teams consisting of 39
servicemen, they compete in six weight categories without strain
and in a push.
The Shamkir, Barda, and Hadrut teams participating in the
kettlebell lifting championship took the first, second, and third
places, respectively.
At the end of the competitions, the winners were presented with
honorary certificates, diplomas, and cups, and a photo was
taken.
It should be noted that the winners will join the kettlebell
lifting championship to be held in the Azerbaijan Army in March of
the current year.
