               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan's Land Forces Pitch In Kettlebell Lifting Championship (PHOTO)


2/12/2024 1:08:52 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. Shortly after the Defense Ministry's approved training plan for 2024, the kettlebell lifting championship kicked off among the servicemen in the Land Forces, Trend reports, referring to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The championship preceded commemorating the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and shehids (martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Then the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan played.

Following that, the teams were drawn, the goal of the championship was announced, and the safety rules were delivered.
In the championship, which involves seven teams consisting of 39 servicemen, they compete in six weight categories without strain and in a push.

The Shamkir, Barda, and Hadrut teams participating in the kettlebell lifting championship took the first, second, and third places, respectively.

At the end of the competitions, the winners were presented with honorary certificates, diplomas, and cups, and a photo was taken.

It should be noted that the winners will join the kettlebell lifting championship to be held in the Azerbaijan Army in March of the current year.

































MENAFN12022024000187011040ID1107839584

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search