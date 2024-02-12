COP29 In Azerbaijan Highlights Our Commitment To Environmental Protection And Climate Action - Pwc Senior Manager

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The hosting of
COP29 in Azerbaijan demonstrates our country's support to
environmental protection and climate change prevention at all
levels, said Senior Legal Manager at PwC Azerbaijan Leyla Sadikhova
during an exclusive interview with Trend.
Sadikhova reminded that the UN Conference on Climate Change
(COP) is a significant gathering at the governmental level aimed at
formulating a unified climate strategy.
"In essence, COP is the key platform for intergovernmental
negotiations aiming at carrying out the mandates of the UN
Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Kyoto Protocol
(KP), and the Paris Agreement (PA). The UNFCCC, which went into
effect on March 21, 1994, is intended to prevent negative
human-caused consequences on the Earth's climate system. Currently,
198 countries have ratified this internationally recognized pact.
Furthermore, the Kyoto Protocol, an addendum to the Convention, was
adopted on December 11, 1997, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions
and counteract global warming. It came into effect on February 16,
2005. Azerbaijan became a party to the Protocol in 2000," she
said.
She further explained that the Paris Agreement, ratified in
2015, represents a continuation of the Convention.
"As a signatory to the Paris Agreement, Azerbaijan committed in
2016 to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 35% by 2030 compared
to 1990 levels, subject to legislative approval. As a result, the
COPs are significant because they align with this commitment. It is
critical to note that subsequent COPs have prioritized achieving
the Paris Agreement's central objectives, specifically limiting the
global average temperature increase to 2°C (global peaking) and
pursuing additional efforts to limit it to 1.5°C (climate
neutrality). Notably, one of the key concerns about climate warming
is the release of greenhouse gases, primarily carbon dioxide (CO2),
into the atmosphere," she added.
Leyla Sadikhova highlighted that presently, based on
measurements from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration (NOAA) and the Scripps Institution of Oceanography
at the University of California, San Diego, the atmospheric CO2
level has reached an unprecedented high in human history.
"Scientists warn that this level of CO2 in the Earth's
atmosphere hasn't been seen in millions of years. Without strong
action by governments, the Earth's average temperature is expected
to rise significantly during the twenty-first century. Here's an
interesting fact: while CO2 isn't considered a dangerous gas, an
excess of it in the air is detrimental to human health, causing
hypoxia. Prolonged intake of air containing 1.5-3 percent CO2 can
result in symptoms such as vomiting and dizziness, while levels
above 6 percent might decrease cardiac function and offer a
life-threatening risk," the senior manager emphasized.
Sadikhova explains that the primary objective of the COP is to
guide the world towards overcoming the climate crisis.
"Nations meet annually to review progress toward their pledges
under international climate change agreements and to discuss joint
measures to combating global warming. COP serves as a unique global
venue for participants to address one of our era's most critical
existential challenges: global warming. With each passing year,
negotiations inside the conference become more complex, with a wide
and comprehensive agenda. Furthermore, the number of official
government delegations, specialists of various backgrounds,
representatives from corporations, civil society, and media
organizations engaging in these conversations is continuously
increasing," she added.
Regarding why Azerbaijan was chosen as the host country for
COP29, Sadikhova remarked that the selection of a host country for
significant international events inherently carries symbolic
significance, conveying important messages to both participants and
the broader community.
She emphasized that when the outcome of strategic and global
matters hangs in the balance, the organizers bear a unique
responsibility for the event's outcomes.
"I consider the announcement of Baku hosting the upcoming COP29
climate conference in November 2024 as unsurprising. Primarily,
Azerbaijan has consistently upheld its international commitments
toward achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and
addressing climate change. As a partner of the Conference of the
Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change,
Azerbaijan actively contributes to global efforts against climate
change. Recent developments, such as SOCAR signing the
Decarbonization Charter and voluntary commitments at COP28 to
reduce methane emissions in 2023, underscore Azerbaijan's
dedication to this cause," she said.
"Furthermore, Azerbaijan's proactive role in chairing the
Non-Aligned Movement and President Ilham Aliyev's contributions and
proposals to global integration processes have garnered respect and
trust from numerous countries. Notably, during the first COP29
meeting on December 15, 2023, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized
Azerbaijan's growing international stature, attributing it to the
nation's independent policies, principled stance, commitment to
international law, and the restoration of sovereignty across its
entire territory," she added.
Sadikhova views the unanimous decision to host the 29th session
of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change in Azerbaijan as a significant demonstration of the
international community's profound respect and trust in Azerbaijan.
This decision also signifies approval of Azerbaijan's efforts in
environmental protection and combating climate change at national,
regional, and global levels.
"I am confident that Azerbaijan will host COP29 at an
exceptional standard, marking yet another significant success for
our country and making a valuable global contribution to mitigating
climate change," the PwC Azerbaijan manager said.
Addressing the SDGs, Sadikhova underscored Azerbaijan's initial
actions toward achieving these goals, notably the formation of the
National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development (NCCSD)
in 2016. Additionally, to fulfill the obligations outlined in the
UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Azerbaijan took further
steps with the adoption and endorsement of "Azerbaijan 2030:
National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development" by President
Ilham Aliyev in 2021.
"The National Priorities outline five key goals for Azerbaijan's
socio-economic development over the next decade. These encompass
fostering a sustainable and competitive economy, nurturing a
dynamic and inclusive society grounded in social justice,
cultivating a competitive human capital base with room for
innovative advancements, reclaiming territories liberated from
occupation, and fostering environmental cleanliness and 'green
growth.' All of these directions are crucial for Azerbaijan's
sustainable development. Notably, one of these priorities
emphasizes achieving "a country with a clean environment and green
growth." Pursuant to this priority, efforts are underway to enhance
environmental quality, restore and expand green spaces, and promote
the efficient utilization of water resources and sustainable energy
sources. Azerbaijan has committed to reducing greenhouse gas
emissions by 35 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, with a
further reduction target of 40 percent by 2050," the senior manager
said.
Sadikhova noted that Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, recently
liberated from Armenian occupation, along with the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic, have been designated as green energy
zones.
"Environmental protection takes precedence in the comprehensive
rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts within the liberated
territories. Innovative concepts such as'smart city' and'smart
village' are being implemented alongside ecosystem restoration
initiatives. Azerbaijan's energy policy prioritizes the generation
and export of green energy to global markets. The country aims to
elevate the share of renewable energy sources in its installed
power generation capacity to 30 percent by 2030. In alignment with
these priorities, Azerbaijan has enacted various legislative
measures in the field of green energy. Notably, the "Law on the Use
of Renewable Energy Sources for the Purpose of Generating Energy"
was passed in 2021. This law establishes the legal, economic, and
organizational frameworks for incorporating renewable energy
sources into overall electricity production while also regulating
support mechanisms to incentivize electricity production from
renewable sources," Sadikhova added.
She added that on July 1, 2022, the new legislation concerning
the efficient utilization of energy resources and energy efficiency
took effect.
"The primary objective of the law is to govern activities
related to the production, storage, transmission, distribution,
sale, and consumption of energy. Among its provisions, the
legislation introduces several new regulations, including
guidelines for selecting electricity producers from renewable
energy sources, criteria for implementing active support mechanisms
for consumers, and setting capacity limits for generated
electricity. Additionally, the law outlines regulations for
establishing the "Information System for Renewable Energy Sources,"
issuing certificates for electricity sourced from renewable energy,
conducting state oversight of renewable energy utilization, and
ensuring effective use of renewable energy sources," she said.
The senior manager further highlighted that, in line with
Azerbaijan's international commitments and the enactment of the
aforementioned legislation, the Regulation on the "Implementation
of State Control in the Field of Efficient Use of Energy Resources
and Energy Efficiency" was ratified in July 2023. Additionally, in
August 2023, the Order governing the selection process of
electricity producers within renewable energy source territories
was issued.
"A notable recent development is the presidential decree issued
on December 25, 2023, declaring 2024 as the 'Green World Solidarity
Year' in Azerbaijan. This decree aims to bolster international
cooperation in combating climate change on a global scale. It
underscores Azerbaijan's commitment as a dependable and accountable
member of the international community to addressing the challenges
posed by climate change. The Presidential Administration of
Azerbaijan has been tasked with drafting and presenting proposals
for a plan of action regarding the designation of 2024 as the
'Green World Solidarity Year' within one month," the senior manager
emphasized.
Discussing what Azerbaijan should anticipate at COP29, Sadikhova
pointed out that these summits typically encounter unforeseen
contradictions and even crises during the event. This often arises
due to the conflicting interests of states that produce significant
amounts of carbon dioxide and those that oppose such emissions,
leading to a lack of consensus. Such developments typically disrupt
proceedings, and a similar scenario is anticipated at COP29.
"For instance, the recent Dubai summit, which concluded COP28,
despite significant tensions among participants, managed to reach
agreements to limit global warming to no more than 1.5°C. Moreover,
a resolution was reached regarding reparations, with a new
international fund established to compensate developing countries
for climate damage with an estimated annual budget of $100 billion.
However, several unresolved issues, such as global carbon unit
trading, await resolution at COP29. Following the announcement that
Azerbaijan would host COP29, President Ilham Aliyev promptly
convened a government meeting on December 15, 2023, to initiate
preparations. During this meeting, he underscored Azerbaijan's
active stance on climate change, highlighting the country's
priority in transitioning to green energy and its role as a
supplier of green energy to global markets. It is anticipated that
during the Baku summit, participants will continue to address the
agenda established in the UAE, supplemented by strategic areas
outlined by President Ilham Aliyev, particularly focusing on the
transition to a green economy and Azerbaijan's role as a green
energy provider," she said.
Addressing Azerbaijan's potential contributions to green energy
development, Sadikhova emphasized that today's green agenda
encompasses a range of initiatives aimed at global environmental
restoration. These include reforestation efforts, air pollution
mitigation, reducing reliance on fossil fuels, and transitioning to
alternative energy sources.
"Certainly, Azerbaijan's history is deeply intertwined with oil
production, dating back to ancient times. The country boasts
notable milestones in this field, such as the establishment of the
first commercial oil well, the world's inaugural offshore oil
field, and the maiden oil tanker. However, alongside its
traditional energy sector, Azerbaijan is now showcasing its
commitment to a green agenda and its potential on the global stage.
Azerbaijan possesses significant green energy potential, driven by
factors such as ample opportunities for electricity generation from
renewable natural sources. Solar energy can be harnessed across the
country, while regions like Khizi, Khazar, Absheron, Gobustan, and
the capital Baku, particularly its eastern part, hold promise for
wind power utilization. Additionally, the potential for offshore
wind farms in the Caspian Sea, akin to those in the North Sea
developed by Germany and Denmark, is noteworthy. The country is
actively advancing wind and solar power projects, emissions
reduction initiatives, reforestation efforts, and the promotion of
electric and hydrogen transportation. Transitioning from
traditional to environmentally friendly energy sources is a gradual
process requiring substantial investment, time, and concerted
effort. It's important to acknowledge that oil, gas, and coal will
continue to play a role in the energy landscape, albeit alongside
the growing adoption of green alternatives. Azerbaijan has thus
adopted a strategy for a gradual and realistic transition from
traditional to new energy sources, ensuring a balanced and
sustainable approach," she said.
The senior manager emphasized that Karabakh, undeniably one of
Azerbaijan's most picturesque regions, stands as the primary focus
of the country's green agenda today.
"The foremost priority lies in restoring the ecosystem of
Karabakh following rampant deforestation and demining the region of
landmines. The comprehensive restoration effort encompasses
rebuilding everything from residences to infrastructure,
essentially creating infrastructure anew and utilizing cutting-edge
smart technologies. These formerly occupied but now liberated areas
have been designated as clean energy zones, offering immense
potential for generating electricity from renewable natural
sources. The economic regions of Karabakh and East Zangezur,
including Kalbajar, Lachin, Gubadli, Zangilan, Jabrayil, and
Fuzuli, boast significant solar energy resources, while Kalbajar
and Lachin are renowned for their robust wind patterns.
Additionally, the energy-generating potential of mountain rivers
such as Tartarchay, Bazarchay, and Hakari further augments
electricity production without environmental harm," Sadikhova
said.
The senior manager highlighted that these initiatives enable
Azerbaijan to ambitiously target a 30 percent share of energy
derived from renewable sources by 2030, thereby fostering favorable
conditions for systematic economic advancement within the state.
Moreover, there are plans to transform these regions into "net zero
emissions" zones by 2050.
"Certainly, the primary market for green energy from Azerbaijan
is Europe, and the state has a concrete plan in place for the
supply of energy from renewable sources. On December 17, 2022,
Azerbaijan, along with Georgia, Romania, and Hungary, entered into
a strategic partnership agreement aiming to construct an energy
bridge from the Caucasus region to Europe. Under this agreement,
Black Sea Energy is set to construct a submarine electric cable
with a capacity of 1,000 MW and a length of 1,195 kilometers. The
cable will facilitate the transmission of green electricity
generated in Azerbaijan, via Georgia and the Black Sea, to Romania,
for further distribution to Hungary and the broader European
market. This initiative is poised to enable the supply of up to
four GW of green energy. In summary, Azerbaijan's domestic plans
encompass the development of wind and solar energy, the
transformation of Karabakh into a hub of green and clean energy,
and, at the international level, the export of clean electricity to
Europe through new energy bridges," she stressed.
Sadikhova noted that Azerbaijan surely plays an important role
in the new energy security architecture of Europe.
"Azerbaijan's pivotal role in safeguarding the energy security
of other nations, particularly amid current geopolitical challenges
such as the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, is
noteworthy. President Ilham Aliyev has consistently underscored
Azerbaijan's leadership in ensuring the energy security of
neighboring states in his addresses. Reflecting on the President's
remarks during the inauguration of the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind
power plant in early 2023. President Ilham Aliyev said that our
country's energy security is fully assured, and the annual increase
in natural gas and electricity exports positively contributes to
the energy security of other nations. However, he also emphasized
the imperative of diversifying energy production given Azerbaijan's
rapid socio-economic growth, highlighting the significant expansion
of non-oil industries by approximately 20 percent in the preceding
year. Adhering to these principles, Azerbaijan has emerged as a key
energy player and a valuable partner in advancing the UN
Sustainable Development Goals globally. By reshaping the energy
landscape of Eurasia, Azerbaijan is fostering new avenues for
collaboration and progress in the energy sector. Hence, the
entrusted organization of COP29 underscores Azerbaijan's commitment
to fostering green energy solutions for the benefit of future
generations, preserving their rights to inherit a sustainable
planet," she said.
Sadikhova emphasized that COP29 won't merely serve as a venue
for foreign delegates and guests but will also entail significant
responsibility for Azerbaijan, both as the organizer and chair of
the conference's agenda.
"Upon knowing that Azerbaijan will host COP29 in November 2024,
my initial emotions were pride and joy for my homeland. However,
this news also instilled a sense of great responsibility in me as a
citizen. I believe that COP29 will be more than just a gathering
for foreign representatives and guests; it will signify a
significant responsibility for Azerbaijan, serving as both the
organizer and chair of the conference agenda," she said.
"In this regard, Azerbaijan's primary objective will be to
adeptly and efficiently coordinate the agenda and facilitate the
resolution of the conference's main issues. Additionally, ensuring
security and proper allocation of conference infrastructure will be
imperative, including identifying suitable venues for hosting
guests and conducting bilateral and multilateral meetings within
the conference framework. It's noteworthy that although the
participants of COP are countries, the primary audience for
achieving the conference's goals is the business community within
these nations. Hence, COP29 also serves as an essential task for
Azerbaijan's business representatives. In this regard, I advocate
for leveraging the operational and efficient collaboration between
the government and businesses to attain the conference's
objectives. Local enterprises should proactively engage in COP29
with a well-defined vision for the sustainable development of their
operations. To this end, local companies should commence
preparations by establishing internal policies and practices geared
towards sustainable business practices aligned with global
sustainable development goals. This entails crafting ESG
(environment, social, and governance) strategies and roadmaps for
the initial years at the least," she added.
"For this purpose, local businesses should undertake an ESG
diagnostic and audit of their operations concerning the attainment
of the Sustainable Development Goals. This will enable them to
pinpoint key priorities for their strategy and agenda at the
conference," Sadikhova concluded.
