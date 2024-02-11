Kerala News LIVE: Two Injured In Shootout At Bar In Kochi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.34 AM:

Woman dies after neighbour set her ablaze in Idukki



A woman died after a neighbor poured petrol on her and set her on fire in Udumbanchola. The deceased has been identified as Sheela. The accused neighbour Sasikumar poured petrol and set her ablaze on Friday (Feb 9). She died while undergoing treatment at Theni Medical College. Police concluded that personal enmity led to the incident. The accused Sasikumar is in police custody.

8.23 AM: Forest Department to resume mission to capture wild elephant Belur Makhana today

The forest department said that the process to catch the wild cat Belur Makhna will be resumed this morning. Once the signal is received from the elephant's radio collar, the mission team will move. The tracking experts will first come down to see where the elephant is camping. Officials informed that Mannarkad and Nilambur RRTs will also be part of the mission.



8.19 AM: CPM anxious as two High Courts to consider Veena Vijayan's case today

There are three cases in two High Courts related to the company owned by the Chief Minister's daughter Veena Vijayan will be considered today. CPM wants to know what the court will refer to when the cases filed against the company and the company filed against central agency interference come up for consideration. The party is holding crucial leadership meetings before the elections. Exalogic's plea against the SFIO probe is being heard by the Karnataka High Court. Shone George's petition seeking SFIO investigation into the transaction between CMRL and Exalogic and the petition filed by KSIDC seeking quashing of the investigation in the monthly payment case are coming up for consideration by the Kerala High Court. CPM's defense will look for other ways of legal battle if objections are raised against Exalogic in any way.



Two injured in shootout at bar in Kochi

Two people were injured in a shooting at a bar in Ernakulam. The incident took place in front of Edassery Bar near Kathrikadavu on late Sunday evening. Bar employees Sujin Johnson and Akhilnath were injured. They were admitted to a private hospital in the city.

Sujin had a bullet wound to the abdomen while Akhilnath received a thigh wound. Both of them are receiving treatment at Medical Trust Hospital in Ernakulam. Sujin has been admitted to the intensive care unit due to his serious condition.