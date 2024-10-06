'Is This LEGAL?': Tillotama Shome Flags 'No Calls, Messages' As Air India Flight To London Gets Delayed By 8 Hours
Date
10/6/2024 7:00:31 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) actor Tillotama Shome on Sunday slammed Air India for not providing information to passengers of Mumbai-London flight which was late by 8.5 hours
MENAFN06102024007365015876ID1108750470
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.