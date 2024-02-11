Transformative Agricultural Project In Ninawa

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) , in collaboration with the Directorate of Agriculture in Ninawa Governorate and the University of Mosul , is implementing a multi-year initiative to transform farming practices in Ninawa governorate to boost food security and sustainability among small-holder farmers.

The WFP-led programme trains over 500 farmers in conservation agriculture, water management, and modern irrigation techniques to overcome the worst effects of the climate crisis that threaten agricultural production and livelihoods.

The initiative aims to integrate 'conservation agriculture' methods with modern irrigation to enhance natural resources; promoting no-till techniques, the initiative aims to achieve labour and cost savings for farmers as well as address the critical issue of water scarcity in arid lands. Ninawa, historically known as the "breadbasket" of Iraq, has seen several years of drought, water shortages, poor soil conditions, and limited access to resources, exacerbated by conflict.

The project also helps enhance biodiversity and ensure long-term resilience in the face of climate variability by equipping farmers with both the knowledge and tools to embrace soil conservation, use native seeds, and introduce drought-resistant species. Participants are also receiving agricultural inputs and assets WFP donated to the University of Mosul and the Directorate of Agriculture, such as no-till seeders, tractors, and storage facilities.

WFP is working closely with the Government of Iraq and its partners to address the root causes of climate change and adaptation and national policy to support the most vulnerable families. Generously funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), this project aims to pave the way for sustainable agricultural development in Iraq.

"This initiative is an important step in improving food security and food systems in Iraq" said WFP Country Director and Representative in Iraq Ally-Raza Qureshi. "By providing the farmers with the right tools and know-how for smarter farming practices means helping them cultivate sustainably, using fewer resources."

(Source: UN)

