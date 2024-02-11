Ukraine Downs 359 Kamikaze Drones Since Year-Start - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of 2024, Ukraine's defenders intercepted 359 Shahed one-way kamikaze drones launched by Russian invaders.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in the latest address to the nation Ukrinform reports.

“From last night to this morning alone, forty "Shahed" drones have been destroyed – the majority of what Russia has used. This result was achieved mainly by our mobile firing groups. In various regions – Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy regions, our Dnipropetrovsk region... I thank every warrior who is on combat duty, saving our infrastructure and our people on a daily basis,” Zelensky said.

Shahed drone fragments found in Moldova

According to the president, "the accuracy of our sky defenders, the work of the electronic warfare systems, and from each of our partners in terms of the air shield literally save lives."

“We are working to increase the effectiveness of our mobile firing groups and to provide even more regions of Ukraine with electronic warfare systems. This is one of the key priorities of the year,” the president said.

Mobile fire groups destroyed half of drones that attacked Kyiv region overnight – commander

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine downed 40 of 45 Shahed one-way attack drones, which the Russians launched at Ukraine overnight Sunday, February 11.

Photo: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces