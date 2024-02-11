Mauritius And Sri Lanka To Get UPI, Rupay Connectivity, PM Modi To Attend 'Historic Launch'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services are set to be launched in Sri Lanka and Mauritius at 1 pm on Monday. Besides this, RuPay card services will be launched in Mauritius, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release on Sunday Minister Narendra Modi, President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth will witness the“historic launch” on Monday via video conferencing, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a post on X.

One can watch the launch India's digital payment services on the RBI's YouTube channel“The launch will enable availability of UPI settlement services for Indian nationals travelling to Sri Lanka and Mauritius as well as for Mauritian nationals travelling to India,” the ministry said READ: 10 reasons why you should link your Rupay credit card with UPIIt added,“The extension of RuPay card services in Mauritius will enable Mauritian banks to issue cards based on RuPay mechanism in Mauritius and facilitate usage of RuPay Card for settlements both in India and Mauritius.”The ministry further noted that India has emerged as a leader in Fintech innovation and Digital Public Infrastructure. \"The Prime Minister has placed a strong emphasis on sharing our development experiences and innovation with partner countries,\" it said.\"Given India's robust cultural and people-to-people linkages with Sri Lanka and Mauritius, the launch will benefit a wide cross-section of people through a faster and seamless digital transaction experience and enhance digital connectivity between the countries,\" the press release added Februray 7, the Indian Embassy in Bahrain set up a digital fee collection kiosk at its premises in collaboration with ICICI Bank and SADAD Electronic Payment System BSC. The self-service touch-screen kiosk enables approx. 340,000 Indians residing in Bahrain and other service seekers conveniently pay through debit and credit cards for various services including passport renewal, attestation, marriage registration and birth registration.

