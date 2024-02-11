MBRHE Crowned with Compliance Certificate for Business Continuity System in a Distinctive Achievement

(MENAFN- Content Plus) Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE), Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 09 Feb 2024:

Today, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) announced its achievement in obtaining the compliance certificate for the National Standard for Business Continuity Management System (NCEMA 7000:2021) issued by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority. This step highlights MBRHE's ongoing commitment and effective contribution to enhancing national business continuity.

This achievement serves as a testament to MBRHE's continuous efforts and dedication to improving the efficiency and effectiveness of national business operations, especially during emergencies and crises. It reinforces the United Arab Emirates' position as a leading example in dealing with crises and disasters on both local and international levels.

In this context, HE Omar Hamad BouShehab, CEO of MBRHE, stated, "Obtaining this certificate is not just an accomplishment we are proud of, but it is a definitive proof of our leadership and dedication in adopting the highest standards of quality and efficiency in all our areas of work. We are proud to be the first government entity in the Emirate of Dubai to receive this honor, reflecting the great trust we have earned and the significant responsibility placed upon us to ensure the continuity of essential services at all times and under any circumstances."

This recognition indicates MBRHE's commitment to implementing best practices and developing effective strategies for risk management. It also reaffirms its leading role in enhancing stability and safety for the community it serves.

Bu Shehab added: "In its continuous efforts for improvement and development, MBRHE is adopting the latest technologies and best global practices in the field of national business continuity management. This approach not only enhances the efficiency of internal operations but also strengthens MBRHE's ability to effectively respond to future challenges. Its commitment to continuous innovation and development ensures a leading position in the sector and enhances its ability to serve the community with the highest standards of quality and efficiency."

It is noteworthy that MBRHE not only met the required standards to obtain this certificate but also exceeded them, setting an example in applying concepts of innovation and excellence in crisis management. This achievement is a significant step in MBRHE's journey towards leadership and excellence in the government sector, reflecting its commitment to applying the highest standards of safety and efficiency in all aspects of its work, to provide a stable and secure environment for the citizens and residents of the United Arab Emirates.

