Another Ukrainian Child Returned To Government-Controlled Territory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Ukrainian woman and her 16-year-old granddaughter were returned from the territory temporarily captured by Russian invasion forces in Kherson region.

That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin , the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

According to the official, "life under occupation is full of fear and horror. The story of a family that managed to return to the territory controlled by Ukraine provides yet another testimony."

The administration chief noted the guardian woman and her 16-year-old granddaughter had been anxious to flee the area as they were terrified of going through Russia's checkpoints.

The Ukrainian government had been in touch with the family, eventually helping them overcome all obstacles, Prokudin said, stopping short of providing any details of the operation.

As Ukrinform reported, international police forces successfully applied open-source digital tools to locate eight Ukrainian children earlier abducted by Russian invasion forces.

Photo: Getty Images