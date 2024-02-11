Azerbaijan Represented At World Nations Forum In Kuwait

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The University of Kuwait and the Talk Cultural Center jointly
organized the World Nations Forum, which more than 40 countries'
embassies and international organizations attended, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Embassy in
Kuwait.
Within the framework of the event, an extensive exhibition
reflecting the history, traditions, national costumes, carpets,
music, cultural heritage, tourism potential, and national cuisine
of the countries was organized.
Azerbaijan's Embassy and the Patriotic Azerbaijan-Kuwait
Friendship Society set up the stand at the exhibition which the
participants were given detailed information about Azerbaijan's
history, culture, cuisine, national costumes, carpet weaving art,
and tourism potential.
There was a special corner prepared in connection with the
declaration of Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, as the
"cultural capital of the Islamic world" for 2024. The participants
were filled in about the history, geography, and culture of Shusha,
as well as about the restoration and construction works that the
Azerbaijani government carried out in the territories freed from
occupation and the cultural events held there.
The embassy presented small carpets with the image of Yukhari
Govhar Aga Mosque as a gift to the organizers.
In addition, with the support of the embassy, the book Shusha:
The Capital of Azerbaijan Culture, the Pearl of Garabagh published
and presented in Arabic, contains Shusha city's cultural monuments,
historical buildings, cuisine, charming nature, the restoration and
construction works carried out in city after the liberation, and
the“Irs” magazine's special issue related to Shusha and
Kharibulbul Festival.
Also, brochures reflecting Azerbaijani historical and modern
cultural monuments, sights, historical sites, and national and
spiritual values were demonstrated at the exhibition.
At the event, community members in National Women's Clothing
belonging to Azerbaijan met with great interest. At the same time,
visitors to the exhibition were provided with dishes of Azerbaijani
cuisine, and sweets (shakarbura, pakhlava, etc.) posted.
In addition, Azersun Holding's products Bizim Tarla and Azerchay
brands were presented to the exhibitors to promote Made in
Azerbaijan products in Kuwait.
Representatives of the Kuwaiti community also visited the
exhibition, along with the teaching and student staff of the
university.
Azerbaijan Airlines' (AZAL) representation in Kuwait informed
the participants about the flight schedule and services in the
direction Baku-Kuwait-Baku.
