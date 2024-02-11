Earthquake 4.5 In Magnitude Hits Near Iraqi-Turkish Borders

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Feb 11 (KUNA) -- An earthquake measuring 4.5 degrees on the Richter scale hit Duhok governorate near Iraqi-Turkish borders without casualties, announced the Iraqi government, Sunday.

The Iraqi Ministry of Transport said that the seismic observatories at the General Authority for Meteorology and Seismic Monitoring showed the earthquake recorded this morning reached a magnitude of 4.5 close to Iraqi-Turkish borders, 30 kilometers northeast Amedi in Duhok.

The Ministry continued that there were no damages or casualties that had occurred.

Yesterday, in Irbil Governorate a quake of 3.2-magnitude was felt without any casualties.

The Authority previously announced that Iraq experienced 142 earthquakes reaching a magnitude of 5 degrees on the Richter scale since 2023.

This is the second earthquake to take place in the same area in the span of a week. (end)

