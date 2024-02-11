Messina Hof Winery Is Hosting Their 7Th Wine Themed River Cruise On The Amawaterways Amacello March 20, 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Paul and Merrill Bonarrigo from the Messina Hof Winery are hosting this year's wine cruise aboard AmaCello, cruising the Rhone and Saone Rivers in Burgundy.

- Jan BaumgartnerSPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Messina Hof is the most awarded and renowned Texas wine in national and international competitions. In a community steeped in tradition, Messina Hof Winery & Resort holds its own with a 200-year history of award-winning wines. Although the winery itself was officially established when with its first vintage release in 1983, the rich wine heritage of Winemaker Paul Bonarrigo dates back six generations to Messina, Sicily. Merrill Bonarrigo's family originates from Hof, Germany. Together they have pioneered the Texas wine industry in creating premium wines of distinction and a landmark wine country destination.The AmaCello was built in 2008 and spans 360 feet long and 38 feet wide. There are 71 Staterooms aboard the ship and could accommodate a total of 181 people – 140 passengers and 41 crew members. The ship guarantees a comfortable cruise with plenty of room to socialize and enjoy the time aboard.Messina Hof Burgundy Wine Cruise lasts 7 days and costs a minimum of $4,679 per person for a French balcony cabin. This discounted fare is good for a 7-night stay in deluxe accommodation in the river view stateroom. To receive the $750 per person discount, travelers must book by March 30, 2024. Those who will opt to join the cruise will enjoy the following:Fine dining at The Chef's Table and Main Restaurant, and Sip & Sail Daily Cocktail Hour.Experience and socialize at a Captain's Gala Dinner and Cocktail ReceptionUnlimited wine, beer, and soft drinks with lunch and dinner.Complimentary Wi-Fi access on boardProfessionally trained Wellness Host leading a variety of wellness activitiesA variety of included tours, guided shore excursions, wine tastings, and discussions. Free use of helmets and bicycles is also provided during shore tours and excursions while the ship is ported.The AmaWaterways Wine Cruise departs on March 20th from Dijon France and will disembark on March 27th, 2025 in Lyon France. The 7-day cruise promises a great time aboard the ship and on land during each scheduled porting. Experience the viticultural pleasures of the Burgundy region on this river cruise curated for new and experienced wine enthusiasts alike. Indulge in wine tastings set against the backdrop of picturesque destinations. Immerse yourself in the awe-inspiring landscapes of graceful vineyards and storied landmarks along the Saône River. Delve into the techniques that shape the renowned wines of this region, gaining insight into traditional processes that have stood the test of time. Hosted by a dedicated wine expert, this journey is a must for anyone interested in the best of Burgundy's wines.Various cities and sights are part of the AmaWaterways Burgundy Wine Cruise destinations including Dijon, Seurre, Chalon-sur-Saone, Tournus, Macon, and Lyon. Each day promises a new experience that should not be missed.The cruise promotes a wide range of activities throughout the whole trip to appreciate wine heritage more through a series of tastings, discussions, and tours around each port. Also included in the cruise are special tours and tastings at local wineries and private cellars where passengers can get to appreciate and learn more about winemaking in renowned vineyards. There are also onboard wine pairings with award-winning cuisine and a wine expert who will be leading the tastings and discussions.An optional, pre-cruise land program featuring 3 nights in Paris ($1485 pp). A post-cruise land program in Switzerland with 3 nights in Geneva ($1530 pp).For more information on the cruise and its activities, contact Jan Baumgartner of Europeanbarging .com at 888-869-7907, or send an email to ....

