Chief Of Staff, Turkish Defence Officials Discuss Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ankara: Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces H E Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel Al Nabit (left) separately met with the Minister of National Defence of Turkiye H E Yasar Guler (right) and Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Army, General H E Metin Gurak, during his visit to the Republic of Turkiye. The two meetings discussed a host of topics of mutual interest.

The Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces also met with Commander of the Turkish Air Force, General (Pilot) H E Ziya Cemal Kadioglu at the first tactical air force base in Eskisehir City. During the meeting, they discussed a range of topics of common interest.

High-ranking officers in the Qatari Armed Forces attended the meeting. He also met with President of Turkiye's Defence Industry Agency Haluk Gorgun during His Excellency's visit to the sisterly Republic of Turkiye. During the meeting, the two sides discussed a host topics of common interest.