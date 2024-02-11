Reem Shaikh Makes OTT Debut With Grey Character: It’S Absolute Thrill

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Reem Shaikh, who is set to make her OTT debut with the legal drama 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani', said it is also her first dive into portraying a character with shades of grey.

Known for her work in 'Tujhse Hai Raabta', 'Gul Makai', Reem has stepped into the intricate character of Ankita Pandey.

Ankita is a character who is complex, yet easy to connect with.

Talking about transforming into her character, Reem shared: "Playing Ankita is an absolute thrill for me. It's not just my debut in the OTT world, but also my first dive into portraying a character with shades of grey.”

“Despite striking differences between Ankita and me, it's incredible how just 20 minutes of makeup and costume transport me into her world, filled with revenge and angst,” said the 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' actress.

She added:“This role has not only simplified my vanity but also allows me to delve deeper into Ankita's psyche, unraveling the intricate webs of her relationships.”

The show stars Jennifer Winget, Karan Wahi and Sanjay Nath. It weaves the lives of these legal professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one.

It will air from February 12 on Sony LIV.

