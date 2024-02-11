Qatar Duty Free Sponsors World-Renowned Tennis, Golf Events

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Duty Free (QDF) announced its sponsorship of multiple world-renowned tennis and golf events throughout February, including the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, Qatar ExxonMobil Open, and Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

These initiatives will be supported by an engaging airport campaign,“Shop Like a Pro,” at Hamad International Airport. With captivating phrases for each retail category including,“It's Crunch Time!” and“Team up,” the“Shop Like a Pro,” campaign creatively captivates travellers with its distinct sports theme.

Collectively, these events celebrate Qatar's passion for sports and create a vibrant and energetic atmosphere for travellers during February, coinciding with Qatar National Sport Day, which takes place on the second Tuesday of the month.

QDF is renewing its sponsorship of Qatar TotalEnergies Open, a prestigious tennis tournament on the Women's Tennis Association tour, taking place from February 11-17.

The support marks its wider efforts and commitment to promoting women's sports and empowering female athletes. QDF is also the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, a premier men's tennis event on the ATP World Tour, which takes place from February 19-24. Both tournaments will take place at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

In addition to tennis, QDF is sponsoring the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters, a prestigious golf tournament, an event it has supported since 2009. The tournament takes place from February 8-11 and is one of the most prominent events on the European Tour. In addition to the sponsorship, QDF will continue its long-standing Hole-in-One sponsorship, offering a $155,000 voucher to be redeemed at Qatar Duty Free to the golfer who achieves a Hole-in-One on the 13th hole.

With the tournaments attracting world-class athletes and showcasing Qatar's high calibre sporting facilities, QDF is leveraging and elevating the excitement through the“Shop Like a Pro” campaign.

From January 7 until the beginning of March, travellers can enjoy an engaging shopping experience inspired by the energy and enthusiasm of sports.

The campaign coincides with Qatar's National Sports Day, hosted on February 13 this year. It also falls in line with other major sporting events taking place in early 2024 such as the Asian Football Cup, FINA World Championships and Tennis Open tournaments.

“A major month in Qatar's sporting calendar, February, also sees us celebrating our National Sports Day. We are thrilled to mark this period with a programme of high-profile sponsorships and a sporting-themed retail campaign,” said Qatar Duty Free Senior Vice-President, Thabet Musleh.

“Our sponsorship programme delivers a huge boost to our brand's visibility, positioning Qatar Duty Free as more than just a retailer, but a champion of memorable experiences. QDF's sponsorships and shopping campaign aim to elevate Qatar's sporting legacy and provide an unforgettable journey for travellers passing through Hamad International Airport.”

Qatar Duty Free will also be sponsoring the MotoGP and Formula 1 Grand Prix in March as part of its three-year sponsorship agreement with Lusail International Circuit, the host of these adrenaline-fuelled events. These dynamic sponsorships further solidify QDF's commitment to delivering exceptional experiences through effective partnerships.