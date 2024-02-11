Western assistance cut will result in causing more agony for starving Gaza residents

(MENAFN) In the wake of Israel's accusations against UNRWA employees for their alleged involvement in Hamas' October 7 insurgency, several Western nations swiftly decided to cut critical funding, a move criticized as unethical, hypocritical, and cruel. This abrupt reduction in aid comes after over four months of a bombing campaign in Gaza that has claimed the lives of more than 27,000 people.



The immediate impact of this funding cut is expected to hit the most vulnerable Palestinians, with over 2 million people in Gaza facing starvation and desperate need for medical care and shelter. The UNRWA, the United Nation's Palestinian refugee agency, is on the brink of losing crucial support, and if funding is not replenished, it could cease operations by the end of February, affecting not only Gaza but also regions across the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.



The timing of Israel's allegations against 13 of UNRWA's 13,000 Gaza employees has raised eyebrows, coming shortly after the International Court of Justice's ruling on South Africa's genocide case against Israel. While the ICJ did not call for an immediate halt to Israel's military actions, it did demand that Israel take immediate and effective measures to provide urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions faced by Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.



Under this ruling, the UNRWA plays a crucial role, serving as the body tasked with delivering essential services and humanitarian aid to the affected population. However, Israel's actions, including the recent accusations and the subsequent aid cut, raise concerns about its commitment to enabling the provision of vital assistance to those in need. The unfolding situation intensifies the existing humanitarian crisis, sparking condemnation for the potential consequences on the already suffering civilian population in Gaza.



