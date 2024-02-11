The loneliness of tennis reveals the need for players’ psychological support

(MENAFN- SIA MEDIA 24)

The world of sports is in desperate need of psychologists and mental health specialists. Now, more than ever, the importance of well-being in all facets of athletes’ lives is being not only recognized and acknowledged but appreciated and valued to such an extent that it calls for action.

As the mental health struggles of top athletes from a wide variety of sports have been communicated and presented to the public, every person who considers himself a sports fan realizes that the pressure is really strong. So strong, that an ever-increasing number of athletes are combating psychological issues, mental health problems, and an array of other problems associated with their well-being.

It is that kind of pressure that has led several world-class and popular tennis players, to speak openly and freely about the difficulties and obstacles they encounter in their everyday lives, due to their bad psychology. Tennis is actually a sport whose impact on the athletes really gets to another level.

Tennis is an individual sport, which means that every player is out there on their own. Although there is a whole team behind every athlete, it is the athlete who gets onto the court and competes with a rival to achieve dominance. And it is so popular not only among those who love tennis as a sport, but also among those who simply like to watch a sport that is versatile, dynamic and fast.

Being so popular and so much loved by fans is an extra burden for tennis players, who generally feel that they need to continuously prove themselves, their value, and how much they are worth any title or any championship they are defending. This is true not only for the top seeds but for every single player who is struggling to get on top.

Tennis is a noble sport, especially when we are thinking about the competition or the rivalries between players. It has a strict etiquette and everyone has been accustomed to acting in accepted and well-anticipated manners. And it is also an elite and elegant sport, particularly when it comes to the behaviour of everyone involved, whether that’s the players, the umpires, or the spectators.

But it is cruel for the athletes themselves, because of all the loneliness and solitariness. Tennis players carry their dreams and aspirations, the world’s expectations, and their teams’ and fans’ hopes on their shoulders and this is quite a lot. It’s tough.

It is a sport that involves physical and technical skills, but most of all it requires mental stability, a clear head, and strategic thinking. All the while, these requirements may not seem to be too much in the court, but they are magnified outside the court.

The physical exhaustion after playing a tennis match requires recovery, which is something that no player ever neglects. The truth is that there is an entire team focusing on doing the recovery session, which means that the player doesn’t have to think this through. Technological equipment, meds, physicians, and every specialist there is to recovery, are recruited to achieve the best results once the player is off the court.

But the mental and psychological exhaustion also requires recovery, which for the most part is left to the players themselves. Being able to disconnect from the psychological burden and the immersion in the match is really difficult, yet players are called to do it on their own or with minimal support.

Most of the time there is no mental health specialist or a psychologist to help athletes in this manner, or even if they are, then we are talking about the big stars of the sport. The remaining ones, the ones that are paving their way toward the top, they are on their own, fighting to keep their mind in one piece. For these athletes -and for so many more in other sports as well - counseling is necessary and sports psychologists should definitely be in place.