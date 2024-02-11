Russians Shell Sumy Region 28 Times In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, February 10, Russian troops shelled border communities of the Sumy region 28 times, with a total of 150 explosions recorded.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Throughout the day, Russians fired 28 times at the border area and settlements of the Sumy region. As many as 150 explosions were recorded. The Khotin, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, Druzhba communities came under shelling," the post reads.

The Bilopillia community was hit the most. The enemy fired mortars (35 explosions), grenade launchers (29 explosions), grenade launchers and artillery (9 explosions).

In the Esman community, eight explosions were recorded. The enemy deployed mortars and machine guns.

The Shalyhyne community came under artillery fire (5 explosions).

The enemy launched an air strike (5 explosions) and fired unguided missiles (4 explosions) at the Seredyna-Buda community.

The invaders dropped 18 mines on the Krasnopillia community. In addition, eight explosions were recorded as a result of artillery shelling.

The Velyka Pysarivka and Khotin communities were subjected to mortar attacks (11 and 4 explosions, respectively).

Russians dropped four guided aerial bombs on the territory of Druzhba community, damaging residential buildings, a fire station and an enterprise.

As reported, the day before, the Russian army dropped seven bombs on the border area of Sumy region, killing three civilians.