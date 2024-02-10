Egypt, Janssen International Explore Future Cooperation In Healthcare

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Public Authority for Health Care (PAHC) and Janssen International, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, held a meeting on Saturday to discuss potential areas of collaboration in the health sector. The meeting was attended by Ahmed El-Sobky, the president of PAHC and the general supervisor of the Universal Health Insurance and Decent Life Projects of the Ministry of Health, and Sanae Mousannif, the head of market access and public affairs for Morocco, Tunisia, and French-speaking Africa at Janssen International.

The meeting focused on exploring new opportunities for cooperation between the two parties, especially in the fields of blood diseases, immunology, and health economics. They also reviewed the outcomes of the cooperation protocol that was signed earlier between them, which aimed at developing PAHC's capabilities in diagnosing and treating blood and immune diseases, as well as improving patient care and creating innovative health solutions.

El-Sobky emphasized the importance of strengthening partnerships with the private sector to achieve the highest standards of health care. He said:“We are preparing to announce the first regional center of excellence for the treatment of blood diseases and cancers in cooperation with Janssen International. This will be a qualitative medical breakthrough in this field, and this center will have a significant impact on changing the treatment journey for patients. It will provide integrated and comprehensive care for patients, and it will enhance PAHC's vision of patient-centered care and meeting their health needs.”

Mousannif expressed her satisfaction with the cooperation with PAHC and praised its advanced vision and thinking.

She said:“We decided to increase Janssen's investments in Egypt and expand the company's activity based on the cooperation protocol with PAHC. This cooperation reflects Janssen's strategy and its eagerness to consolidate partnerships in an effort to achieve the highest levels of health care for everyone, which is the main driver for Janssen during its dealings with the Egyptian health sector.”