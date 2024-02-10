Ukrainian Drone Attacks House Of Collaborator In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Ukrainian drone has attacked the house of Gennady Kolomoyets, the head of the occupation administration of Nova Maiachka, Kherson region.

That's according to the Crimean Center for Investigative Journalism , which cites its sources, Ukrinform reports.

"Early on February 9, in the village of Nova Maiachka of the Yuvileine community of the Kherson district, which is located on the occupied left [east] bank of the Kherson region, a Ukrainian drone blew up the house of the local gauleiter Gennady Kolomoyets, nicknamed 'Tankist.' Unfortunately, he survived, but the collaborator's house and his car were badly damaged," the report said.

The Ukrainian drone flew into the house of the 54-year-old Kolomoyets at around four o'clock in the morning on February 9. The explosion smashed his car and damaged the house. The collaborator and his wife survived.

According to residents of Nova Maiachka, this is not the first attempt to kill Kolomoyets.

The village of Nova Maiachka is located approximately 20 km from the contact line along the Dnipro River.